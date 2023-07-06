Seven years ago,
Jim Triemplar's life changed forever, but the Atlee track and field community has been supporting him ever since.
During one of the track and field meets that he was coaching at, Triemplar suffered a
stroke, but thanks to the athletic trainers on site he was quickly tended to and hospitalized.
"When I was at a track meet and I just kind of sank to the ground, and thank heavens we were at Lee Davis where the trainer was there, and they were able to get me to the hospital," he said. "It's been an uphill battle ever since."
His recovery has been difficult as he lost the peripheral vision in his left eye and can no longer drive, forcing the end of his 37-year coaching career.
"I haven't given up on it yet," said Triemplar, a Freeman High graduate and Atlee's first track coach. "I am still trying to do things to help my sight."
During his career, which began at Dinwiddie High, he led Atlee's boys to their first state championship in 2012, making history by capturing both the Group AAA indoor and outdoor titles.
Not only did he make history, but he also impacted the lives of many athletes that he coached.
That impact led to a "contingent of former Atlee track families that has been supporting Coach Triemplar for years" and after he returned home from the hospital, they jumped into action to begin coordinating ways to help him with errands, chores, and other things that he could no longer do on his own.
This help has continued, and recently there has been a renewed awareness of Triemplar's situation. The former coach lives alone and is still working on his recovery.
A few months ago, Caroline Harvey and her sisters, who were track athletes at Atlee under Triemplar, started new SignUp Geniuses and a Facebook group called Friends of Coach T, which currently has 92 members.
"We started talking to him more, and so it seemed like a good time, with his continued issues getting around and being able to do day-to-day things," Harvey, a 2000 graduate said.
Not only do his former athletes help, but even family members of the athletes pitch in.
"There was a guy in my class, Clyde Pitts, and his nephew went and cut coaches grass," she said. "I think it's just one more action that goes to show how many people care about him."
Most recently, Harvey created a GoFundMe page in order to raise money to help offset the bills Triemplar has to pay.
"The first day, I set the funding goal at $1,000 and within a couple hours, we surpassed that," she said. "It goes to show you how many people care about him and how many lives he's touched."
Currently, they have raised $3,315 for Triemplar and have set a new goal of $5,000.
While he feels a little embarrassed about needing help, the impact of the community supporting him has shed light on his impact in track and field.
"I don't know that I deserve all that, but it's been terrific," he said. "It makes me feel like my career has been a success if I've been a positive influence on all those people."
Triemplar said that Thomas Hooker from Dinwiddie High School helped build the foundation that his coaching career is based on. Hooker taught him how to build a program.
"He treated everyone the same," Harvey said. "He was huge on teamwork and camaraderie and respect."
Now that program continues to grow at Atlee and Triemplar does his best to attend track meets and go to practices when he is able.
"Neil Matthews and Scott Crow are the coaches there now and they're doing a tremendous job keeping the program going," he said.
2023 VHSL spring sports tournaments
