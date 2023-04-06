Not always does the vision or plan result in the hoped-for outcome.

But through Virginia’s first four weeks of spring practice, new quarterback Tony Muskett is on the correct trajectory to help Cavaliers' steady their offense.

“He is who our (evaluation) thought he was, and he’s doing a great job so far,” said UVa quarterbacks coach Taylor Lamb, who recruited Muskett when the signal-caller entered the transfer portal this past winter.

Said Cavaliers center Ty Furnish about working with Muskett: “I like what he brings. He came into a big leadership role, and he stepped right into it.”

On Thursday, Lamb said Muskett has moxie and that his teammates enjoy playing with him, which is something Lamb witnessed firsthand initially a few seasons ago when he was an assistant with FCS Gardner-Webb and coached against Muskett and Monmouth.

The Hawks knocked off Gardner-Webb in consecutive seasons, and Muskett threw for six touchdowns compared to one interception over the two games.

“The first impression was, he was a winner,” Lamb said. “They smoked us twice at Gardner-Webb, but he had a presence about him and he was extremely, extremely accurate. And with their offense, they ran the ball well and he threw play-action [passes] well. He distributed the ball really, really well around the field to his guys, so you kind of saw his presence out there from the other sideline and the love of football.”

Muskett said since getting to UVa, he’s put his belief in Lamb and Cavaliers offensive coordinator Des Kitchings to assist him in learning the playbook.

“[Kitchings] made things super, super simple for me,” Muskett said. “I don’t have to overcomplicate things, and I just have to do what he tells me and what coach Lamb tells me to keep the offense rolling. And it’s working so far.”

What Muskett said has accelerated his understanding of the system is it has crossover with the previous offense he operated in with the Hawks.

“They did a great job of preparing me for any offensive scheme I was going to play in,” Muskett said, “but for the most part with the concepts and pushing tempo, it marries up.”

Lamb said: “Monmouth does a good job running the football and making it a point to run the football. We just do it in some different ways with some different run schemes, but they still had the hard run at you with play-action, so there are similarities there.”

With Virginia’s pro-style, balanced attack, Muskett will be asked to throw off play-action plenty, and that’s something he said he has enough experience doing.

In spring drills while working with this group of receivers — Malachi Fields, JR Wilson, Demick Starling, Malik Washington and Jaden Gibson — for the first time, Muskett has been consistent, according to Lamb.

“He’s been doing a really good job of finding completions,” Lamb said. “He’s got a quick release but he’s finding completions and moving the offense and — besides a couple of practices — he’s been very, very accurate with the football.”

His receivers said they benefited from the extra sessions they had with Muskett in January and February.

He said whenever he, any receivers, tight ends or running backs had time to work together, they did, whether it was on the weekends or before or after a strength-and-conditioning workout.

“Tony came in and was a leader immediately,” tight end Grant Misch said. “He’s just got that commanding presence that you want out of a quarterback. So, he’s been a leader and a great guy and it’s easy to get behind him.”

Lamb said the additional time Muskett and the offensive skill players around him committed to ahead of spring practice enabled the Cavaliers’ offense to “get off to a faster start this spring.”

Muskett has taken the majority of first-team reps, though, that’s in part because the other top contender for the starting gig, Jay Woolfolk (Benedictine), has been busy juggling his baseball responsibilities and football practice. Woolfolk, a relief pitcher, is limited to 40 throws per football practice when his baseball schedule allows him to practice.

Woolfolk said he’s had to make his limited throws in seven-on-seven and the team period count, but that he feels improved since this past fall.

“It’s just knowing the offense a lot better,” Woolfolk said. “I know where everybody is more. Coming into last fall, I didn’t know the playbook as well as the other quarterbacks did, but now I feel like I know where everybody is, the formations and where people are supposed to be. That’s a big step.”

He said he and Muskett have developed a good relationship and that, “even though we’re competing on the field, it’s not like we hate each other. I feel like we’re going to become brothers.”

Muskett said one of his biggest worries was how he’d fit within the team and manage to lead at a position that requires it even when he’s the new guy in the locker room.

“And in the winter, it wasn’t as vocal for me,” Muskett said. “I was just trying to be a great team player and do everything right. Then, little by little, you earn a little bit of respect and once spring ball comes around and you’re on the field being the quarterback, you have to be more vocal. And I take pride in that.

“I’m very comfortable, and it’s been awesome.”