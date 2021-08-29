Trinity Episcopal gets revenge against No. 10 Benedictine

Their final score of the game came off a quick snap to Ferguson, who ran 92 yards to the end zone to solidify the Trinity lead.

Now a senior, Toscano was only a sophomore when he first took the helm. He said the partial season in the middle of his high school career was a “weird” experience.

“It was still good coming out junior year and getting that experience, but it was good coming out here today,” Toscano said. “The entire team played great.”

Trinity coach Sam Mickens called the win a full team effort, building off the teams’ last meeting.

“Even last year, we turned the ball over four or five times and still only lost by a touchdown, so we felt that we could win this game,” Mickens said.

Benedictine had its moments led by Tate Plageman. The team opened the second quarter with Plageman’s 27-yard scoring pass to Leon Haughton. A failed 2-point conversion kept the score in Trinity’s favor.

Plageman added a 48-yard scoring run in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough for the Cadets.

He finished with 163 offensive yards.

Toscano went 14 for 25 and three TDs, all into Ferguson’s hands.