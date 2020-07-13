tuesday’s tv

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m. — MASN, Sept. 6, 1995: California at Baltimore

3 and 11 — FS1, 2019 All-Star Game

7 — MASN, Sept. 6, 2012: N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore

NBA

6 p.m. — NBA, Dec. 16, 2019: Dallas at Milwaukee

THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

7 p.m. — ESPN, Championship

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 a.m. and 6 p.m.- ACCN, Duke at Clemson

Noon — ACCN, North Carolina at Virginia Tech

2 p.m. — ACCN, Louisville at Boston College

8 — ACCN, Syracuse at Virginia

Midnight — ACCN, 2004: North Carolina at Florida State

BOXING

9 p.m. — ESPN, Top Rank: Jamel Herring vs. Jonathan Oquendo

NFL

7 p.m. — NBCSW, 2019 preseason: Cincinnati at Washington

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m. — SEC, Nov. 19, 2019: Georgia at Auburn

GOLF

2 p.m. — Golf, 2018 British Open

NHL

8 a.m. and 10 p.m.- NHL, 2019 playoffs: Columbus at Tampa Bay

10 — NHL, 2019 playoffs: Columbus at Tampa Bay

Noon — NHL, 2019 playoffs: Tampa Bay at Columbus

4 p.m. — NHL, 2019 playoffs: Tampa Bay at Columbus

10 — NBCSW, Jan. 31, 2008: Washington at Montreal

1 a.m. — NHL, 1993 playoffs: Los Angeles at Toronto

4 — NHL, 2010 playoffs: Philadelphia at Boston

COLLEGE LACROSSE

Noon and Midnight — ESPNU, 2014 national championship: Notre Dame vs. Duke

2 p.m. — ESPNU, 2015 national championship: Maryland vs. Denver

4 — ESPNU, 2016 national championship: North Carolina vs. Maryland

6 — ESPNU, 2017 national championship: Ohio State vs. Maryland

8 — ESPNU, 2018 national championship: Duke vs. Yale

10 — ESPNU, 2019 national championship: Yale vs. Virginia

SOCCER

9 a.m. — ESPN, MLS is Back Tournament: Chicago vs. Miami

10 — CBSSN, NWSL Challenge Cup: North Carolina vs. Sky Blue

TENNIS

6 a.m., 3:30 p.m. and 8 — Tennis, Berlin tournament and Eastern European Championship

6 p.m. — MASN2, Champions: 2019 Champions Classic

