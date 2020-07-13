tuesday’s tv
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m. — MASN, Sept. 6, 1995: California at Baltimore
3 and 11 — FS1, 2019 All-Star Game
7 — MASN, Sept. 6, 2012: N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore
NBA
6 p.m. — NBA, Dec. 16, 2019: Dallas at Milwaukee
THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
7 p.m. — ESPN, Championship
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 a.m. and 6 p.m.- ACCN, Duke at Clemson
Noon — ACCN, North Carolina at Virginia Tech
2 p.m. — ACCN, Louisville at Boston College
8 — ACCN, Syracuse at Virginia
Midnight — ACCN, 2004: North Carolina at Florida State
BOXING
9 p.m. — ESPN, Top Rank: Jamel Herring vs. Jonathan Oquendo
NFL
7 p.m. — NBCSW, 2019 preseason: Cincinnati at Washington
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m. — SEC, Nov. 19, 2019: Georgia at Auburn
GOLF
2 p.m. — Golf, 2018 British Open
NHL
8 a.m. and 10 p.m.- NHL, 2019 playoffs: Columbus at Tampa Bay
10 — NHL, 2019 playoffs: Columbus at Tampa Bay
Noon — NHL, 2019 playoffs: Tampa Bay at Columbus
4 p.m. — NHL, 2019 playoffs: Tampa Bay at Columbus
10 — NBCSW, Jan. 31, 2008: Washington at Montreal
1 a.m. — NHL, 1993 playoffs: Los Angeles at Toronto
4 — NHL, 2010 playoffs: Philadelphia at Boston
COLLEGE LACROSSE
Noon and Midnight — ESPNU, 2014 national championship: Notre Dame vs. Duke
2 p.m. — ESPNU, 2015 national championship: Maryland vs. Denver
4 — ESPNU, 2016 national championship: North Carolina vs. Maryland
6 — ESPNU, 2017 national championship: Ohio State vs. Maryland
8 — ESPNU, 2018 national championship: Duke vs. Yale
10 — ESPNU, 2019 national championship: Yale vs. Virginia
SOCCER
9 a.m. — ESPN, MLS is Back Tournament: Chicago vs. Miami
10 — CBSSN, NWSL Challenge Cup: North Carolina vs. Sky Blue
TENNIS
6 a.m., 3:30 p.m. and 8 — Tennis, Berlin tournament and Eastern European Championship
6 p.m. — MASN2, Champions: 2019 Champions Classic
