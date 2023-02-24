BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech hasn’t put together back-to-back wins since last month — and is assured of a losing ACC record.

Things won’t get easier for the Hokies (16-12, 6-11) on Saturday when they visit Duke (20-8, 11-6) in an 8 p.m. game that will be televised by ESPN.

Virginia Tech has not won consecutive games since it followed up a Jan. 23 win over Duke with a Jan. 28 victory over Syracuse. That is the only time they have recorded back-to-back league wins this season.

“Nothing I can pinpoint [to explain it],” Tech coach Mike Young said after Tuesday’s loss to 13th-ranked and conference-leading Miami. “Goodness knows I’ve given it thought and consideration. What do I need to do better? What do I need to do differently to put them in better spots?”

Virginia Tech followed up the Jan. 28 win over Syracuse by losing at Miami. Tech bounced back with an upset win over nationally ranked Virginia, then lost at home to fellow ACC also-ran Boston College.

The Hokies bounced back by beating Notre Dame for their lone road win of the season, then lost on the road to fellow ACC also-ran Georgia Tech.

Virginia Tech beat Pittsburgh last weekend to knock the Panthers out of first place but trailed the entire second half in Tuesday’s loss to Miami.

“It’s not fun winning one, losing one,” said guard Hunter Cattoor, who had 15 points.

The Hokies, who have three regular-season games left, are assured of a losing ACC record for the first time since the 2019-20 campaign (which was Young’s first season in Blacksburg).

“We feel like we’re better than our record shows. But at the end of the day, you are what your record is,” Cattoor said.

Duke, which has won seven of its past 10 games and is unbeaten in 14 games at home this season, is led by Kyle Filipowski, who is averaging 15 points and 9.1 rebounds. He scored 29 points and 10 rebounds in the first meeting against Virginia Tech, a 78-75 Hokies win that snapped a seven-game losing streak.

The Blue Devils lead the ACC with 11.4 offensive rebounds pre game. The Hokies allowed Miami to pick off 14 offensive boards Tuesday while being outrebounded 39-31.

“It’s kind of tough to defend for a whole 25 seconds and then guard for another 15 seconds [after Miami gets an offensive rebound],” Tech point guard Sean Pedulla said after Tuesday’s loss.

Grant Basile, who scored 13 against Miami, averages 16.6 points to lead the Hokies. Justyn Mutts averages 13.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.6 steals.

Note: A.J. Swinton, a high school junior at Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, California, verbally committed to Tech. The 6-foot-6 Swinton is rated the No. 25 small forward in the nation in the graduating class of 2024 by ESPN. Swinton is from Hyattsville, Maryland. He played for DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville last season, when he was a DeMatha teammate of current Hokies freshman guard Rodney Rice.