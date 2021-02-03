UVA announces lacrosse schedule, including opener on Saturday against Towson

As has been the case with football and basketball schedules, COVID-19 could impact the schedule. The ACC has left May 8 open for possible makeup games, and Virginia’s May 1 game against Navy could be scrapped if the Patriot League needs to reschedule the Midshipmen for a conference game that day.

“That’s obviously a continuous thought of, just, ‘Hey is this thing going to happen? What’s this next game looking like?’ ” senior defender Jared Conners said. “The mentality we’ve kind of taken on through the whole fall and into the spring is the conversation of, prepare for anything. We’re not preparing to just beat a single opponent.”

There will be no ACC men’s lacrosse tournament this season. The regular-season champion will be awarded the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

Currently, attendance for UVA’s home games will be limited to friends and family of the teams because of COVID-19 precautions.

The Virginia women start their 15-match season on Feb. 13 at home against Navy. The Cavaliers will play 10 ACC games and face four state schools in their other nonconference dates — Richmond, George Mason, VCU and James Madison.

The women’s ACC tournament is slated to be played April 28-May 2 at North Carolina.