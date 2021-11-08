UVA, Tech, ODU women earn NCAA berths

The Virginia women’s soccer team earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament and will be joined in the 64-team field by Virginia Tech and Old Dominion.

The Cavaliers (16-2-2) won the ACC regular-season title and received a tournament invitation for the 28th consecutive season. They’ll open play at home against Big South tournament champion High Point (10-7-2) on Friday at 6 p.m.

The Hokies (11-5-2) nabbed an at-large berth for their 12th overall invitation and their third in the past four seasons. They’ll host Ohio State (9-8-2) on Friday, with the starting time still to be announced.