VCU men's tennis team claims fourth straight A-10 title

The VCU men’s tennis team kept its string of Atlantic 10 tournament success going Sunday afternoon, clinching a fourth straight tournament title. The Rams beat Richmond 4-0 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla. VCU was the tournament’s top seed for the third straight year.

Sunday’s title also marked a second in a row for coach Anthony Rossi, who took over the program in the summer of 2018 for longtime coach Paul Kostin.

Against the Spiders, doubles partners Quentin Couland and Charles Bertimon beat Richmond’s Matt Fernandez and Alex Wernink 6-2, and David Cierny and Lleyton Cronje beat Josh Keitelman and Daniel Kliebhan 6-3 to give the Rams the doubles point.

In singles, VCU’s Inigo Torre Martin beat Wernink 6-1, 6-1; Cronje — No. 80 in the ITA’s Division I singles rankings — took down Fernandez 6-1, 6-3; and Rayane Stable won 6-4, 6-2 against John Walsh to clinch the match.

The Rams swept matches against Saint Joseph’s on Friday and Davidson on Saturday to make the final.

The men’s team’s title came one day after the VCU women’s team won a seventh A-10 title in the last eight years. Combined, the VCU men’s and women’s squads have won 12 of a possible 16 A-10 titles since the school joined the A-10 ahead of the 2012-21 school year.