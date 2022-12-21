VCU rebounds from chilly start to sink Navy

The weather outside on Broad Street was quite frightful, and four days before Christmas, the VCU offense started cold, but did not take long to catch fire and provide a delightful output in Wednesday’s 74-52 win over visiting Navy.

Sophomore forward Jalen DeLoach and sophomore wing Jamir Watkins tied for a game-high scoring output with 18 points apiece, and the Rams overcame the slow start to race away from the Midshipmen with a smothering defensive effort that spanned the game’s final 32 minutes.

The win was VCU’s fourth in a row following a Dec. 7 home loss to Jacksonville.

“We’ve matured here in this nonconference [play], we deal with adversity better than we did a week ago, 10 days ago, a month ago. Today was an example of that,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said.

“I just thought as the game went on we found a way to get consecutive stops and rebounds better, and we didn’t turn the ball over, got some good shots against the zone. They weren’t going to come out of that no matter what, I thought our guys just executed stuff, got some good stuff around the basket, inside-outside paint touches. Twenty-one assists on 29 baskets means you’re playing the right way, so really proud of the guys.”

In a homecoming of sorts, Navy sophomore guard and Collegiate grad Mac MacDonald brought a local cheering section to its feet on multiple occasions in the first half. A second-team All-Metro honoree his junior year for the Cougars, MacDonald showed off a fluid catch-and-shoot release, hitting 4 of 5 3-point attempts for 12 first-half points. He finished with 14.

Navy (7-5) put the Siegel Center on pins and needles out the gates, taking a 20-7 lead just before the under-12 stoppage after MacDonald hit his third 3 in as many attempts. His cheering section behind the Navy bench went crazy, and MacDonald pumped his fist to the Midshipmen bench as a hush fell over the Siegel Center.

But Navy’s momentum was short-lived. VCU (9-4) initially struggled to break down a 2-3 zone from the Midshipmen. But after a first-half timeout, the Rams committed to feeding DeLoach and graduate forward Brandon Johns Jr. in the post. DeLoach found an offensive rhythm, showing off an array of spins and up-and-under moves to get clean looks and easy buckets. He also shined defensively, frequently denying Navy entry passes to the post and forcing turnovers with disruptive hands.

The inside production served to collapse the Midshipmen zone, opening up space for junior guard Ace Baldwin, sophomore guard Jayden Nunn and senior wing David Shriver. All three hit key 3s to spark a VCU run, and the Rams ended the first half on a 30-10 run to take a 37-30 lead into the break.

From there, VCU extended its advantage in the second half, and Navy never got back within single digits. Watkins finished the game with an emphatic dunk in transition to give VCU the final margin, also its largest lead of the game. The Peppas, donning Christmas attire and playing festive tunes, provided the soundtrack from there on out.

Baldwin finished with 3 points, Nunn scored 6, and Shriver had 8. Sophomore wing Nick Kern provided some vital production off the bench with a series of baseline cuts to exploit the back line of the Navy zone. He finished with 7 points on 3-of-3 shooting from the field.

In addition to the outside shooters, Watkins and junior guard Zeb Jackson got going by putting the ball on the floor and driving to the rim to finish through contact. Jackson finished with 9 points on 4-of-7 shooting from the floor.

VCU returns to action on New Year’s Eve, when the Rams commence Atlantic 10 play at 2 p.m. at the Siegel Center against La Salle.

FG FT Reb

NAVY M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT

Deaver 34 5-15 2-3 6-8 2 4 12

Nelson 37 7-12 0-0 2-8 0 2 17

Benigni 27 1-6 0-1 2-2 3 4 2

Jones 15 0-3 0-0 0-2 1 0 0

Yoder 20 2-5 2-2 1-3 1 1 7

MacDonald 27 5-7 0-0 0-1 2 0 14

Dorsey 15 0-2 0-0 0-1 0 0 0

Inge 13 0-3 0-0 0-0 2 3 0

Allison 6 0-2 0-0 1-3 0 2 0

Summers 6 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0

Totals 200 20-55 4-6 12-29 11 16 52

Percentages: FG .364, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (MacDonald 4-5, Nelson 3-5, Yoder 1-3, Deaver 0-1, Dorsey 0-1, Inge 0-1, Jones 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Turnovers: 17 (Benigni 5, Deaver 4, MacDonald 3, Yoder 3, Inge 2). Steals: 5 (Deaver 2, Benigni, Dorsey, Nelson).

FG FT Reb

VCU M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT

DeLoach 32 7-9 4-6 2-6 3 1 18

Johns 19 1-4 0-0 1-2 0 0 2

Watkins 24 7-13 3-3 1-4 2 2 18

Baldwin 30 1-5 0-1 1-3 8 2 3

Nunn 28 2-4 0-0 0-0 1 1 6

Shriver 25 3-8 1-1 1-4 3 2 8

Kern 15 3-3 1-2 1-6 1 1 7

Jackson 14 4-7 1-1 0-0 2 0 9

Banks 13 1-3 0-0 0-0 1 0 3

Totals 200 29-56 10-14 7-25 21 9 74

Percentages: FG .518, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Nunn 2-3, Baldwin 1-2, Banks 1-3, Watkins 1-3, Shriver 1-5, Jackson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Blocks: 5 (DeLoach 2, Johns 2, Banks). Turnovers: 9 (DeLoach 3, Johns 2, Watkins 2, Kern, Shriver). Steals: 9 (Jackson 3, DeLoach 2, Kern, Nunn, Shriver, Watkins).

Navy 30 22 — 52

VCU 37 37 — 74