Versions of Norman Milligan's Fielders Guard became popular long after its invention

Longtime Richmonder Norman Milligan died Sunday at 93, and his obituary noted his military service, career in the construction industry, family and faith. It did not include his invention of a facemask for young baseball and softball fielders.
Milligan was a strong proponent of youth baseball and softball for decades, serving as president of Tuckahoe Little League and as a district administrator. He was bothered by the number of children who chose not participate in baseball or softball because of their fear of being hit in the face by batted balls, and the number of others who stopped playing the sports after they were struck.
The physical damage in almost all cases was minor, but the psychological damage was major, in Milligan’s view.
In the early 1990s, he went to work designing a mask that could be worn by children while fielding grounders until they developed the coordination, technique and confidence to successfully pick up batted balls on a regular basis.
Milligan created the Fielders Guard, a mask that resembled those worn by hockey goalies. With the fear factor eliminated, he hoped participants who wore the hard plastic mask would enjoy the game more and stick with it longer. "Changing the Face of Baseball and Softball" was the motto of Sports-Guard Inc., which Milligan founded.
"I feel like this is my way to make a contribution to the game," Milligan said in a 1994 interview with The Times-Dispatch.
The Fielders Guard had cushions to absorb impact, and openings for vision and a hat's visor. It was secured to players’ heads with adjustable straps similar to those used to hold a catcher's mask in place.
Nearly all of baseball's protective devices had been created for batters, but Milligan said early-1990s research indicated that fielders suffered about 90 percent of baseball and softball injuries.
The Fielders Guard, according to Milligan, addressed special needs of players with eyeglasses or braces. But his primary intention was to provide protection and develop confidence among all fielders.
"This," Milligan said while modeling the Fielders Guard in his office, "will give them the feeling they've been looking for."
Milligan said he and his investors spent approximately $600,000 on the creation and testing of the Fielders Guard. The cost per guard: $39.95.
Based on general observation of youth baseball and softball over the years since, Milligan's invention – trademark #74524031 – was not in widespread use immediately after its introduction. He was a man ahead of his time, it seems, at least on the softball side. Masks offering various levels of protection are now common among softball players of all ages.
According to John McPhail, commissioner of USA Softball of Central Virginia, facemasks for players at all positions were introduced about 10 years ago, and some organizations now require them.
Milligan had a sense this was the direction things were going. He heard from critics that his Fielders Guard was for sissies. He heard the same sort of talk when football facemasks were introduced.
"There are going to be some coaches and some fathers who think this isn't necessary," said Milligan. "But I'll tell you who's going to straighten them out. The mamas."
