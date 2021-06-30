Versions of Norman Milligan's Fielders Guard became popular long after its invention

Longtime Richmonder Norman Milligan died Sunday at 93, and his obituary noted his military service, career in the construction industry, family and faith. It did not include his invention of a facemask for young baseball and softball fielders.

Milligan was a strong proponent of youth baseball and softball for decades, serving as president of Tuckahoe Little League and as a district administrator. He was bothered by the number of children who chose not participate in baseball or softball because of their fear of being hit in the face by batted balls, and the number of others who stopped playing the sports after they were struck.

The physical damage in almost all cases was minor, but the psychological damage was major, in Milligan’s view.

In the early 1990s, he went to work designing a mask that could be worn by children while fielding grounders until they developed the coordination, technique and confidence to successfully pick up batted balls on a regular basis.

Milligan created the Fielders Guard, a mask that resembled those worn by hockey goalies. With the fear factor eliminated, he hoped participants who wore the hard plastic mask would enjoy the game more and stick with it longer. "Changing the Face of Baseball and Softball" was the motto of Sports-Guard Inc., which Milligan founded.