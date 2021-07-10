Villar's home runs lifts Flying Squirrels over Bowie

BOWIE, Md. — David Villar’s three-run home run in the eighth inning — his 11th of the season — powered the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 7-5 victory over the Bowie Baysox in a Double-A Northeast League game on Saturday night.
Vince Fernandez finished 3 for 4 with three RBIs for Richmond (32-27). Frankie Tostado also hit his eighth home run of the season.
In Friday’s second game of a doubleheader, top prospect Adley Rutschman’s home run inthe bottom of the fifth was the difference in Bowie’s 3-2 victory.
Vince Shaw
