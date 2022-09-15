 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vinyals' stoppage-time goal gives Kickers key win

PAPILLION, Neb. — Nil Vinyals’ goal in the seventh minute of stoppage time gave the Richmond Kickers a comeback 3-2 victory over Union Omaha in a battle between the top teams in USL League One on Wednesday night.

With its third consecutive win, Richmond (13-7-5) increased its league-leading point total to 44, four points clear of second-place Omaha (10-5-10), the defending league champions.

With Omaha leading 1-0 in the 78th minute, Ethan Vanacore-Decker tied it with a header off a free kick from Vinyals. Omaha responded two minutes later with the second goal of the game from John Scearce.

The Kickers tied it again in the 89th minute when Stephen Payne took a pass from Stuart Ritchie and put it in the back of the net.

