Virginia basketball shows off depth, 3-point shooting during Blue-White scrimmage

CHARLOTTESVILLE – All preseason, from the team’s trip to Italy in August to his appearance at ACC basketball media day in Charlotte last week, Virginia basketball coach Tony Bennett has raved about his team’s depth.

Saturday afternoon, it was on full display.

“We have 12 guys who can all play,” Bennett, who wasn’t available to the media Saturday, said last week. “Everyone can play. 12 guys aren’t going to play each game. Now what that looks like, we’ll see. That will be a balancing act.”

The Cavaliers had seven players score in double-figures during the four, running-clock, 10-minute quarters it played in front of a few thousand fans at John Paul Jones Arena.

(All statistics are unofficial, not supplied by UVa.)

The team hit 14 shots from beyond the 3-point arc, led by senior guard Armaan Franklin and freshman forward Isaac Traudt, who hit four each.

The afternoon came to an exciting, competitive ending. The fourth period was tied 17-17 when freshman Ryan Dunn drove in and hit a floater to put the White team up 19-17 with six seconds to go.

At the other end, sophomore guard Taine Murray missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Virginia held senior center Francisco Caffaro (concussion) out. Traudt rolled his left ankle and limped off the court with 5:40 left in the scrimmage. He did not return.

Afterward, Bennett took the microphone to thank the crowd, drawing cheers when he said, “The people make the place. That's our young men, but it's you guys. I'm going into my 14th year. Can you believe that? And it's the right place.”

Bennett hopes the depth and talent of this year’s roster will help it navigate a challenging non-conference schedule and get UVA back into the NCAA tournament.

Based on the glimpse fans got Saturday, there’s certainly reason for optimism. Here are four other takeaways from the Blue-White scrimmage.

1) These Hoos aren’t afraid to shoot the 3: A year ago, Virginia attempted the fewest 3-point shots in the ACC. If Saturday is an accurate indication, that won’t be the case this year. Franklin (4), Traudt (4), freshman Isaac McNeely (3), Ohio transfer Ben Vander Plas (2) and Murray (1) all hit from beyond the arc, and three other players (junior Reece Beekman, freshman Ryan Dunn and senior Chase Coleman) attempted at least one shot from long range.

2) The freshmen could make an impact: Traudt and McNeely stood out with their outside shooting, and Dunn and Leon Bond III opened eyes with their athleticism. Ultimately, their playing time may come down to how quickly they prove themselves in Bennett’s signature Pack-Line defense.

3) Vander Plas and Jayden Gardner play the same position, different ways: Gardner led the Cavaliers in scoring last season and looks like the player the offense will run through again this year. Vander Plas also plays the 4-spot, but he plays it very differently. While Gardner is a bull on the low block, who also possesses a lethal short to mid-range jumper, Vander Plas is a stretch four, a gifted passer and capable outside shooter. Saturday, the two never played on the same team, so it’s unclear if UVA will use them on the floor together this season.

4) Kadin Shedrick has taken another step with his game: The junior center had to play off the bench last season because he kept getting himself in early foul trouble. Offensively, he was inconsistent. Saturday, he looked like he’s addressed both those areas, establishing himself as both a low-post scorer – who can also run in transition – and a shot blocker.

5) Don’t forget about Armaan Franklin: The Indiana transfer struggled with his 3-point shot last year, but scored with his mid-range game and really grew comfortable and exceptional on the defensive end of the floor. Franklin seems to be overlooked in some circles going into this year, but his 14-points, including four 3-pointers, Saturday served notice he’s still a key piece for UVA.