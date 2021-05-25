Virginia edges Virginia Tech in ACC baseball tourney

When Zach Messinger learned he’d be starting Tuesday’s ACC baseball tournament game against Virginia Tech, he was excited.
The junior had never pitched in the conference tournament, and he knew the team needed a win over the Hokies to have any shot of advancing into the ACC semifinals.
“I knew that I worked all year for this opportunity,” Messinger said.
Messinger delivered arguably his best outing of the spring, tossing 5⅓ innings and allowing just two runs. He earned the win and his bullpen backed him up with 3ª scoreless frames as the No. 8 seed Cavaliers defeated No. 12 seed Virginia Tech 3-2 to set up a Friday morning game with top-seeded Notre Dame. The winner will advance to the ACC semifinals.
Messinger’s goal was to treat the game like a typical midweek start. That’s hard to do when facing a rival in an important game.
“It being Tech has a little added value,” Messinger said. “That was pretty sweet.”
It was a solid team effort for UVA as the Cavaliers scored quickly and held on late for the victory.
Senior catcher Logan Michaels drew a walk in the second inning before a delayed steal attempt. The stolen base threw off the defense, which didn’t properly cover second base. The throw toward second base bounced into the outfield, allowing Michaels to advance to third.
Freshman Jake Gelof delivered with a sacrifice fly to right field to put UVA up 1-0 after two innings.
Fellow freshman Kyle Teel added to UVA’s lead in the third, launching a two-run home run over the right-field fence. It was Teel’s eighth home run of the season and his third against the Hokies.
Meanwhile, Messinger and the defense helped keep Virginia Tech’s bats silent. Messinger was in command for much of his start, and his defense made a handful of nice plays. The Gelof brothers — Jake played first and Zack played third — were steady in the infield and turned a couple of potential hits into outs.
“There’s no question that he was the right guy to start today,” UVA coach Brian O’Connor said of Messinger. “He was in complete control of the game, made good pitches when we needed to and really got us off to a great start.”
Messinger went into the sixth inning unscathed.
A two-run home run to left field from freshman Tanner Schobel in the top of the sixth put the Hokies on the board. They threatened later in the inning, putting runners on first and second with junior reliever Brandon Neeck in the game for UVA. The left-handed pitcher induced a double play, and Virginia Tech didn’t put in a runner in scoring position thereafter.
Blake Bales, a senior reliever, pitched a scoreless seventh inning. Senior Andrew Abbott, the team’s usual Friday starter, pitched a scoreless eighth inning.
Abbott will be available Friday against Notre Dame, and he’s expected to start.
Senior Kyle Whitten shut the door in the ninth, earning his first save of the spring.
After the win, O’Connor doubled down on remarks from Sunday, believing his team should be in the NCAA tournament field regardless of what happens the rest of the week in Charlotte.
“There’s absolutely no question that our team deserves to be playing next weekend,” O’Connor said.