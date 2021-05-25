Virginia edges Virginia Tech in ACC baseball tourney

Freshman Jake Gelof delivered with a sacrifice fly to right field to put UVA up 1-0 after two innings.

Fellow freshman Kyle Teel added to UVA’s lead in the third, launching a two-run home run over the right-field fence. It was Teel’s eighth home run of the season and his third against the Hokies.

Meanwhile, Messinger and the defense helped keep Virginia Tech’s bats silent. Messinger was in command for much of his start, and his defense made a handful of nice plays. The Gelof brothers — Jake played first and Zack played third — were steady in the infield and turned a couple of potential hits into outs.

“There’s no question that he was the right guy to start today,” UVA coach Brian O’Connor said of Messinger. “He was in complete control of the game, made good pitches when we needed to and really got us off to a great start.”

Messinger went into the sixth inning unscathed.

A two-run home run to left field from freshman Tanner Schobel in the top of the sixth put the Hokies on the board. They threatened later in the inning, putting runners on first and second with junior reliever Brandon Neeck in the game for UVA. The left-handed pitcher induced a double play, and Virginia Tech didn’t put in a runner in scoring position thereafter.