Not wanting to disrupt any momentum the program made last fall during its first nine-win season in eight years, Duke inked coach Mike Elko — the big whistle who engineered the drastic turnaround — to a contract extension earlier this summer.

He’s now signed through 2029 after leading the Blue Devils in his first year at the helm last season to their first bowl appearance since 2018.

“It’s pretty cool to see that they believe in him, because we do,” fifth-year senior defensive tackle DeWayne Carter said. “But that is also a tribute to the university that they listened to us because there is constant praise from us in the locker room to administration to the people who hold the power to make that decision. So, I think it’s cool when your university, head coach and team are all on one page.”

Carter arrived at Duke ahead of the 2019 campaign, and had never experienced a winning year up until last fall even though he said as a recruit he envisioned much more success considering the Blue Devils were regularly competitive for the bulk of former coach David Cutcliffe’s tenure.

But they lost five of their last six games that year, only won twice in 2020 and three times in 2021 before Cutcliffe exited, Elko entered and Carter had a choice to make.

By then, he was a team captain, All-ACC selection and veteran starter at a premium position. Carter would’ve been highly sought after in the transfer portal.

“But I really committed to the school and my teammates,” said Carter, a native of Pickerington, Ohio, who had offers out of high school from the likes of Michigan, Notre Dame and other Power Five squads closer to home in the Midwest.

“And after everything went down,” Carter continued, “with the coaching change and we had an opportunity to leave with the transfer portal and NIL — at that point I’m hearing people inquiring legally and things like that — it just came down to loyalty.”

Carter stayed put and so did the majority of Duke’s current senior class, which includes standout receiver Jalon Calhoun, likely NFL-bound offensive lineman Graham Barton and multi-year starting center Jacob Monk. The result, thanks in part to the enhanced strength-and-conditioning regimen Elko implemented and helped out by the emergence of quarterback Riley Leonard, was a 9-4 showing in which the Blue Devils finished 5-3 in the ACC and beat Miami and Wake Forest ahead of knocking off Central Florida in the Military Bowl.

“And I think it’s cool that I can show that loyalty paid off for me, my teammates and my brothers who stuck it out,” said Carter, who insists there’s no slowing down heading into this season.

The Blue Devils are aiming to build on what they accomplished last year.

“It definitely shows what we’re capable of for sure,” Monk said. “We know we can play with a lot of teams, we can win and that we’re tough.”

Said Elko: “The message in February was, ‘Every year is different.’ And it’s no different in that we were a 3-9 team that became a 9-4 team, but 3-9 had nothing to do with 9-4 and 9-4 is going to have nothing to do with how this season plays out and I think our kids really embraced that this offseason.

“There’s a price you have to pay for success in college football,” Elko continued, “but you’ve got to pay it yearly. You see that across the board with teams that are off the radar and have really good seasons and then teams that have preseason hype that don’t. All of that stuff is getting decided behind closed doors with work ethic and people doing what they need to do to give themselves an opportunity to have success, and we’re doing it.”

Leonard, who threw for 2,967 yards and 20 touchdowns to go along with 699 rushing yards and 13 more scores on the ground in his debut campaign as the Blue Devils’ top quarterback, said he spent the offseason improving his arm strength and trying to better his timing with his receivers.

Last year, Duke averaged 32.8 points per game with Leonard behind center compared to 22.8 the year before.

“In reality this time last year I was like, ‘Damn. I might not ever play a snap at Duke,’” Leonard said, “and being in this situation now I definitely try not to take it for granted.”

Duke opens its season with a chance to show it can propel forward when it hosts Clemson on Sept. 4. The Blue Devils also have notable games this fall against Notre Dame in Durham, N.C., on Sept. 30, at Florida State on Oct. 21 and at North Carolina on Nov. 11.

Said Leonard about the standalone tilt with the Tigers: “That’s a huge opportunity for us. National television and Labor Day on Monday night. It’s less of a challenge and more an opportunity for us to prove to everybody that last year wasn’t a one-year fluke and that Coach Elko and everybody, we’re here to stay.”