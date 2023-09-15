COLLEGE PARK, Maryland — The freshman quarterback had relied on his fifth-year senior wide receiver throughout the night, so it’s hard to blame Anthony Colandrea for looking Malik Washington’s way with the game on the line.

But on this throw, Virginia’s rookie signal-caller didn’t have the space to clear Maryland’s defense to find Washington streaking across the end zone.

So instead, Colandrea’s pass was intercepted by Terrapins defensive back Tarheeb Still and the Cavaliers’ hopes of a comeback were dashed early during the fourth quarter in their 42-14 loss on Friday night at SECU Stadium.

“He’s trying to make a play,” second-year UVa coach Tony Elliott said about Colandrea. “That’s a young man that wants to win a football game.”

It marked the sixth straight loss for the Hoos dating back to last season, though, and their first 0-3 start since 2016. The meeting with Maryland was also the first one since both schools resided in the ACC in 2013.

“That’s the hard part,” Cavaliers running back Perris Jones said. “We know we’re shooting ourselves in the foot, so it’s like, ‘Dang, we’ve got to give ourselves a chance by not beating ourselves,’ and that’s the frustrating part.”

And while trailing, 21-14 after the Terrapins (3-0) rattled off three straight touchdowns to jump in front of the Cavaliers (0-3), Colandrea provided optimism they could stay in the contest and even the bout up when he took off on a third-and-12 for 13 yards late in the third quarter to extend a drive. A Maryland penalty tacked on 15 yards.

Later in the series, with Washington’s help, Colandrea was able to convert another third-and-long to give the Wahoos a chance to tie it. Washington turned a routine reception on third-and-23 into a 25-yard gain by sprinting past the Maryland defense to the 12 to end the third quarter.

Colandrea and Washington connected nine times for 141 yards, but the 25-yard play was the last successful one in meaningful action on Friday.

Three plays into the fourth quarter and 12 yards away from evening the score, Colandrea threw his first of three detrimental fourth-quarter interceptions as he tried to squeeze what would’ve been a game-tying touchdown throw to Washington.

Said UVa offensive coordinator Des Kitchings said, The immediate response when (Colandrea) came off the field was that he knew and said, ‘I should’ve ran it. It was wide open.’"

After each interception, Maryland piled on, too.

The Terps tallied three rushing touchdowns in the final stanza — one for Roman Hemby, one for Antwain Littleton II and one for Colby McDonald — to make the score lopsided after three competitive quarters.

UVa gave up 119 yards on the ground with 77 of those rushing yards coming in the second half. The Terrapins registered four plays of 15 yards or longer in the fourth quarter as well. Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa evaded pressures to extend plays late in the game.

“I think we’re just losing focus,” junior safety Jonas Sanker said, “letting the moment get to us, and when it comes down to it, in the fourth quarter is when we have to be most disciplined.”

Tagovailoa threw for 342 yards and a touchdown and was only sacked once.

Colandrea was 23 of 39 for 263 yards and a touchdown to go along with his three interceptions while starting again in place of Tony Muskett, who was available but is still not fully recovered from the shoulder injury he suffered in Week 1 against Tennessee. And before Colandrea unraveled, he ignited the Cavaliers to score on their first pair of possessions to build a 14-0 advantage.

Colandrea’s first pass, thrown off a flea flicker, went to Washington to 49 yards. Two snaps later, Jones took a carry for 13 yards for the game’s first points.

The next UVa possession ended with Colandrea rolling to his left only for the right-handed thrower to fire across his body to find running back Kobe Pace, who was wide open on the other side of the field after slipping out of the backfield. It was a 19-yard touchdown and two-score advantage.

But the ensuing kickoff was returned for a 98-yard touchdown by the Terrapins' Braedan Wisloski to cut UVa’s lead to 14-7 with 4:03 left in the first quarter. A 14-play, 97-yard drive for Maryland capped by Hemby’s first rushing touchdown tied the score heading into the locker room.

Maryland went in front immediately after the break on Tagovailoa’s 64-yard touchdown pass to Jeshaun Jones, and the Cavaliers never threatened until Colandrea’s stab at a tying-touchdown throw.