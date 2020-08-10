The Virginia Lottery on Monday moved closer to solidifying the guidebook for sports betting operations in the state.
After releasing initial drafts of regulations meant to govern betting on July 15, the lottery unveiled the remainder of its regulation drafts Monday.
Combined with what was released last month, the full regulations document consists of 69 pages. All of the regulations are open to public comment through Sept. 9. The lottery’s board must then vote to approve the regulations, an action set for Sept. 15.
“This is a lot of the really technical specifications for the platform operators,” Kevin Hall, executive director of the lottery, said of what was released Monday. “It includes some additional details on types of licenses that’ll be required. A lot of detail on internal controls that each operator is expected to provide. Kind of draws on best practices from other states. And leans into kind of the security and consumer protection aspects of each of the platforms that may seek a license to operate.”
The sections released Monday touch on reserve and insurance requirements; liability pooling; audit, financial, record-keeping and banking requirements; permissible wagers; requests from sports governing bodies; system integrity and security assessment; minors and prohibited players; integrity monitoring; investigations and reporting; advertising and marketing; reporting requirements; house rules for betting permit holders; sports betting platform requirements; geolocation system requirements; player accounts; and minimum internal control standards.
The added language is up for comment from the public through the state’s regulatory town hall site until Sept. 9. The previously released drafts have been up for input since they were published on July 15 and, as of early Monday afternoon, had 12 online comments.
Legislation paving the way for sports betting and casinos went into effect on July 1. The Virginia Lottery was tapped to regulate both. One step on the sports betting side was turning the legislation into a regulatory framework, which the drafts posted July 15 and Monday address.
After approving sports betting regulations in mid-September, the lottery expects to begin accepting applications for betting permits in mid-to-late October. January could bring the first issuance of licenses and, subsequently, the first bets placed.
Casinos, meanwhile, are moving on a longer-term timeline. Bristol, Danville, Norfolk and Portsmouth are gearing up for referendums this fall on hosting casinos in their respective localities.
The lottery’s next task in the establishment of casinos is to implement a set of regulations for them, by April 2021.
After the issuance of licenses, and the construction of the physical facilities, it could be multiple years before the first casino is up and running.
