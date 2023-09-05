Virginia starting quarterback Tony Muskett is day-to-day with a shoulder injury and will be a game-time decision for Saturday’s home opener against James Madison, Cavaliers coach Tony Elliott said Tuesday.

Muskett suffered the injury when he was sacked for the fourth time during UVa’s loss this past Saturday to Tennessee in Nashville.

“He’s getting more range of motion in his shoulder,” Elliott said. “And he wants to play and he’s pushing to play, and each day is encouraging.”

And the thought from UVa players and coaches after the game was Muskett, a transfer from FCS Monmouth, operated effectively as the starter in his Hoos debut even though he didn’t fill up the stat sheet. He was 9 of 17 for 94 yards when he exited early in the fourth quarter, but he never turned the ball over and his 30-yard pass to receiver Malachi Fields put the Cavaliers in UT territory late in the first half to set up a field goal that cut the deficit to 14-3.

“I thought (Muskett) handled things well,” UVa offensive coordinator Des Kitchings said Saturday. “I thought he communicated well on the sideline, and he didn’t get big-eyed in this environment, and that’s who he is resiliency-wise.”

Said Elliott about Muskett’s first game as the Cavaliers’ signal-caller: “First and foremost, being in that situation because that’s the first time he played in front of that many people in that environment, I thought he handled the situation well. He looked very poised in the pocket early on and he stepped up when he had guys barreling down and he hit a couple of dig routes across the middle that he threaded with a needle. He did those things well and I thought his in-game demeanor was good.”

Elliott said given Muskett’s three years of starting experience at Monmouth and his performance against the Volunteers, he’d be comfortable to play Muskett even if Muskett has to miss practice deep into the week.

If Muskett cannot play, backup Anthony Colandrea, Elliott said, would make his first career start. The last true freshman to start at the position for the Cavaliers was Jay Woolfolk (Benedictine) against Notre Dame in 2021 when he filled in for Brennan Armstrong.

Colandrea completed 2 of 7 throws for 12 yards against Tennessee and ran two times for 17 yards.

“He’s a competitor,” Elliott said, “and he’s got leadership qualities as a freshman. He’s got play-making ability, and the biggest thing for us if he is the one to run out there first is to keep him level-headed, calm and collected.”

Running back Kobe Pace said of Colandrea: “He’s got good confidence and he came in here highly confident, so I’ll put my trust in him to do what he’s got to do.”

Colandrea was a 3-star prospect by 247Sports out of Lakewood High in St. Petersburg, Fla. Before signing and enrolling early with the Hoos, he was previously committed to Middle Tennessee State and had 11 other offers from Group of Five schools.

No decision yet means JMU will have to spend the week prepping for both quarterbacks.

“I remember Muskett in high school,” Cignetti said, “and followed his career at Monmouth also. He’s had a great career. He can really spin it. He’s very mobile, and the young guy really gets the ball out of his hand fast. He’s mobile, too.”

Behind Colandrea on the depth chart are Grady Brosterhous and Jared Rayman and emergency quarterback Delaney Crawford.

Muskett wasn’t the only Cavalier to leave Saturday with injury. Elliott said defensive tackle Olasunkonmi Agunloye, who departed after recovering a fumble and celebrating at the end of the first quarter, suffered ruptured patellar tendons in both knees and is out for the rest of the season. Tight end Sackett Wood Jr., linebacker Josh Ahern and safety Lex Long are dealing with various injuries but are probable.

Standout defensive end Chico Bennett Jr. (knee) returned to practice Tuesday, Elliott said, and so did safety Antonio Clary (ankle).