Virginia rolls, but suffers key injuries

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Virginia entered Saturday’s game against Abilene Christian with two important goals. The 39½-point favorites wanted to soundly win and avoid injuries.

The Cavaliers (4-4, 3-4 ACC) accomplished the first, rolling over an outmatched squad 55-15. Starting quarterback Brennan Armstrong dominated the Wildcats, racking up 435 total yards and four touchdowns without committing a turnover, and the defense held the Wildcats to two scores.

But costly injuries beset Virginia. Cornerback Nick Grant went down on the team’s first defensive series. He later returned, but the biggest blow came a couple of plays later when star linebacker Charles Snowden went down with a right leg injury. As he stayed on the field long after the whistle blew, he took his helmet off and slammed it on the turf in frustration.

“It’s always hard to see players get hurt,” UVA coach Bronco Mendenhall said. “I hate that part of the business and this job, especially the players that I have such good relationships with and just admire.”

Mendenhall declined to provide official updates on anyone’s health immediately after the game.

Trainers helped Snowden off the field as he avoided putting pressure on his leg. He immediately headed toward the locker room.