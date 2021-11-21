Virginia Tech crushes Merrimack, looks ahead to Memphis

Tech shot 50% from the field in the second half.

Eleven Hokies scored. The team had 15 assists.

The Hokies were 11 of 23 from 3-point range. Eight Hokies made at least one 3-pointer.

Even walk-ons Camden Johnson and Ben Varga each drained a 3-pointer in the waning minutes.

The Warriors shot just 38.8% from the field.

All five of Tech’s foes this season have shot worse than 40% from the field.

“Our coaches do a great job scouting teams and getting us their plays — not only their plays but the play calls,” Mutts said. “So if they say something, we know exactly what’s about to happen and we’re able to kind of jump to the spot and beat them there.”

No team has scored more than 57 points against Tech this season.

Murphy said the players take pride in their defense.

“We know how good we are offensively and how good we can be against any defense. But for us on the defensive side, we want to continue to grow there,” Murphy said. “We heard it in the offseason, that that might be a weak spot for us. So coaches have been challenging us, and we’re really working on that every day.”