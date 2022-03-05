Virginia Tech falls to Clemson in regular-season finale

CLEMSON, S.C. — Virginia Tech’s hopes of going into next week’s ACC tournament on a winning streak were vanquished on Saturday afternoon by a Clemson team that has also been on a roll.

The Tigers continued their late-season surge, knocking off the visiting Hokies 63-59 on Saturday at Littlejohn Coliseum in the regular-season finale for both teams.

It was Clemson’s fourth straight win going into the ACC tournament, which begins Tuesday at the Barclays Center in New York.

The Hokies had won three straight and nine of 10 before Saturday. In the latest update on ESPN’s NCAA Tournament Bracketology, bracket expert Joe Lunardi had moved Tech onto his first four out list.

But a loss to Clemson (16-15, 8-12 ACC), which is currently rated a Quad 2 opponent in the NCAA’s NET rankings, was not something the Hokies wanted added to their tournament résumé in the first week of March.

Virginia Tech coach Mike Young had very little to say about what the Clemson loss did to the Hokies’ NCAA hopes, but he briefly mentioned the need for his team to make a deep run in the conference tourney.

“It’s pretty important,” he said.

There’s a chance Tech will get a second shot at Clemson right away.

The seventh-seeded Hokies (19-12, 11-9) will play in the second round at 7 p.m. Wednesday against the winner of Tuesday’s game between 15th-seeded N.C. State (11-20, 4-16) and No. 10 seed Clemson.

On Saturday, the Tigers, who trailed by 3 points at the half, scored the first 4 of the second half and led much of the way after that. Clemson overcame 10 second-half turnovers by shooting 50% from the field, which included making 4 of 9 from 3-point range.

The Tigers had four players score in double figures, including P.J. Hall, who had missed the past three games with a foot injury. He scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half.

Hall put Clemson up for good with a layup with 3:57 to play that gave the Tigers a 56-54 lead. He added another layup with 3:12 left to put Clemson up by 4. He did all that damage in just 14 minutes.

“P.J. has got good size, but he was a little rusty early,” Young said of the Clemson forward. “I think he’s had an all-league kind of year. He made a couple of big shots down the stretch that hurt us.”

After Hall’s buckets, Tech responded with a Nahiem Alleyne 3-pointer with 2:59 to play, but the Hokies did not make another field goal after that, missing their last seven attempts.

Young briefly mentioned that he wanted to look at the game film first before commenting. It’s likely he will be most concerned with his team’s offensive production — especially in the second half.

The Hokies made just 8 of 26 field goal attempts after the break, including 2 of 13 from 3-point range.

Alleyne led Tech with 17 points, including five 3-pointers, but all but one of his triples came in the first half. Justyn Mutts was the only other Hokie scoring in double figures, getting 11 of his 15 points in the second half. He also had nine rebounds.

The Hokies’ offense also struggled for most of the game’s first 10 minutes. Tech missed its first seven shots and turned the ball over five times before Alleyne connected on a 3-pointer with 11:52 to play in the half.

Clemson was not much better. The Tigers were just 4 of 12 from the field in the first 10 minutes of the game and never led by more than 5 points while the Hokies were trying to find their footing.

FG FT Reb

VA. TECH M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT

Aluma 36 3-8 0-0 0-8 3 2 7

Mutts 26 4-8 6-7 4-9 1 3 15

Alleyne 31 6-13 0-0 1-5 0 0 17

Cattoor 31 1-6 0-0 0-2 2 3 3

Murphy 17 2-4 0-0 0-1 1 2 4

Pedulla 23 1-6 6-6 0-0 1 3 8

Maddox 19 2-3 0-0 1-2 0 2 5

N’Guessan 17 0-3 0-0 2-2 1 1 0

Totals 200 19-51 12-13 8-29 9 16 59

Percentages: FG .373, FT .923. 3-Point Goals: 9-30, .300 (Alleyne 5-10, Maddox 1-2, Aluma 1-3, Mutts 1-3, Cattoor 1-5, Murphy 0-2, N’Guessan 0-2, Pedulla 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Blocks: 4 (Aluma 2, N’Guessan 2). Turnovers: 13 (Mutts 5, Aluma 3, Cattoor, Maddox, Murphy, N’Guessan, Pedulla). Steals: 5 (Alleyne 2, Aluma, Maddox, Pedulla).

FG FT Reb

CLEMSON M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT

Tyson 25 2-7 0-0 0-4 2 1 5

Mdlbrks 15 0-1 0-0 0-2 0 1 0

Collins 30 4-5 0-0 0-1 1 4 10

Honor 25 1-4 4-4 0-2 1 3 6

Hunter 27 0-4 1-2 0-3 2 2 1

Dawes 26 2-6 4-5 0-3 3 0 10

Hmnwy 16 4-4 0-1 1-2 0 0 11

Hall 14 5-9 2-2 1-4 0 4 12

Bhannon 12 2-5 0-0 0-0 0 1 4

Schffelin 10 1-3 2-2 2-4 4 0 4

Totals 200 21-48 13-16 4-25 13 16 63

Percentages: FG .438, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Hemenway 3-3, Collins 2-2, Dawes 2-6, Tyson 1-3, Honor 0-3, Hunter 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Blocks: 1 (Schieffelin). Turnovers: 12 (Hall 5, Honor 2, Hunter 2, Dawes, Middlebrooks, Schieffelin). Steals: 8 (Hall 2, Honor 2, Collins, Dawes, Hunter, Tyson).

Virginia Tech 33 26 — 59

Clemson 30 33 — 63

A—7,295 (10,000).