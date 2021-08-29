Virginia Tech men's soccer team knocks off top-ranked Marshall

HARRISONBURG — The Virginia Tech men's soccer team scored three unanswered goals in the second half and knocked off top-ranked and defending NCAA champion Marshall 3-2 on Sunday in the JMU Invitational.

"It tells me that we can go however far we want to go," said Tech senior defender Sivert Haugli, who scored his team's first two goals. "You saw today that we can challenge and beat the best teams in the country. … That's a great feeling."

The Hokies (1-0-1), ranked 15th, picked up a marquee win in their second game of the season.

"This just really puts us on the map and shows everyone that we are Virginia Tech and we're ready to play," said junior forward Nick Blacklock, who scored the winning goal on a penalty kick in the 73rd minute.

Tech midfielder Declan Swift ran up to freshman goalkeeper Ben Martino, who won his college debut Sunday, and shoulder-bumped him in the air at game's end. Swift then hugged Haugli.

Marshall (1-1), which returns all but one starter from the team that won the NCAA crown last spring, led 2-0 at halftime Sunday.

"Grit is the Virginia Tech way. … We saw that grit," Tech coach Mike Brizendine said.