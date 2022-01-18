Virginia Tech-N.C. State basketball capsule

Notes: When these squads met two weeks ago, the Hokies had not played for 12 straight days because of COVID-19 woes on their team. N.C. State outrebounded Tech 36-26, while Tech shot 43.4% from the field. … State guard Dereon Seabron had 21 points and 10 rebounds in the first meeting, while guard Terquavion Smith had 17 points and four 3-pointers. Forward Jericole Hellems added 15 points. … The Hokies led the first meeting 59-58 with 4:54 left, but State went on an 8-0 run to grab a 66-59 lead with 40 seconds to go. … This game begins a stretch of four games in eight days for the Hokies, including a Saturday visit to Boston College, a game next Monday at North Carolina and a home game next Wednesday against Miami. … Tech shot a season-best 59.2% from the field in last weekend’s win over Notre Dame.