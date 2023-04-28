BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech softball team picked up its two biggest wins of the year on Saturday, with one coming in dramatic fashion.

Cameron Fagan hit a walk-off, three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the 21st-ranked Hokies a 5-4 comeback win over sixth-ranked Clemson in the first game of a doubleheader at Tech Softball Park. The Hokies then won the second game 3-1.

"I've been preaching for the last three weeks that we're a good team and if we put it all together, we can play with anybody," Tech coach Pete D'Amour said.

Clemson (44-8, 17-6 ACC) is the highest-ranked team Tech has beaten this season. The Hokies (35-16, 14-9) improved to 4-10 against ranked foes this year.

"We put everything together. We pitched. We played defense. … We got clutch hitting," D'Amour said. "Sometimes when we pitch, we don't hit very well. When we hit, we don't pitch very well."

This is the final series of the year for the Hokies. The series is scheduled to conclude Sunday.

"We didn't care who they were. We were just ready to play our last series at home and show everybody what Virginia Tech's all about," said senior Morgan Overaitis, who had a pinch-hit single in Game 1 and an RBI in Game 2.

"Things finally went our [way]," Fagan said. "We got hits when we needed them."

The Hokies snapped a four-game skid.

"The thing I've been telling these kids is, 'We can get hot at the end. Just keep at it, keep at it, keep at it,’" D'Amour said. "It's not like we've been getting drummed a lot.

"Maybe this helps us bust out of the funk. … We're not far away from being really, really good. Today we showed that."

Game 1 began Friday, but rain halted the game with the score 0-0 after two innings.

The Tigers led 4-0 midway through the fifth. But the Hokies erupted for five runs off Tigers ace Valerie Cagle (22-5) in the bottom of the seventh.

After Emma Ritter got an infield hit, Bre Peck smacked a two-run homer. With one out, Overaitis and Madison Hanson each had a pinch-hit single.

"I came in the box, I took a deep breath like we've been talking about lately and I was just ready to go," Overaitis said.

With two outs, Fagan launched a ball over the left-field fence for her game-winning, three-run homer.

"I was a little amped up before the at-bat," Fagan said. "I was talking to my friend Addy [Greene] and I was like, 'I need to calm down.’ I was just trying to get the ball in the air. I'd been hitting a lot of ground balls."

The Hokies entered Friday leading Division I with 87 homers.

Molly Jacobson (7-2) got the Game 1 win, She relieved Tech ace Emma Lemley with runners on first and second and two outs in the top of the seventh. She struck out Maddie Moore for the final out, setting the stage for the comeback.

Tech freshman Lyndsey Grein (8-3) threw a six-hitter to win Game 2. She struck out five and walked three.

"My rise, that was kind of my go-to [pitch]," Grein said. "Everything kind of just clicked today."

"I was just really embracing the moment."

Liberty High School graduate Millie Thompson (13-2), who is Clemson's No. 2 starter, took the loss. The former Timesland pitcher of the year allowed one earned run and five hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Clemson had runners on second and third in the first inning but came away empty-handed. Caroline Jacobsen hit a fielder's choice grounder, with McKenzie Clark tagged out by first baseman Jayme Bailey as Clark collided with Bailey in a rundown between third and home for the second out of the inning. Clark and Clemson coach John Rittman were ejected. Moore then lined out to Fagan at second.

The Hokies scored their three runs in the fourth. Kelsey Brown singled, stole second and advanced to third when Greene reached base on an error. Overaitis reached base on an RBI fielder's choice squeeze bunt, with Clemson unable to nab Brown at the plate. Emma Ritter and Kelsey Bennett later added RBI singles.

"We don't bunt a lot in practice, obviously, because we're a hitting team, but I was ready to do it," Overaitis said.

After Peck flied out, Ritter had an RBI bloop single to center. After Kelsey Bennett hit an RBI single to left, Thompson was pulled.

Jadeyn Ruszkowski homered in the fifth to cut the lead to 3-1.

The Tigers loaded the bases with two outs in the sixth, but Grein struck out Arielle Oda to escape the jam.

Did Grein feel any pressure?

"Of course. That's the fun of it," she said.

D'Amour had talked to Grein in the circle before the Oda at-bat.

"I just said we had one out to get. … Make a pitch and let's get out of this," D'Amour said. "Kind of a Dr. Phil moment for me."

Clemson refused to make anyone available for postgame interviews.

Tech held its senior day ceremony after the second game. The honorees were fifth-year seniors Bailey, Overaitis, Bennett, Brown and Grace Chavez; fifth-year player and Tech graduate Meredith Slaw; Roanoke College graduate transfer Shanan Hester; Hanson, a senior; Emma Yates, a fourth-year junior who will be graduating in May; and Jenna Pearson, a third-year sophomore who will be graduating in May.