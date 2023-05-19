ATHENS, Ga. — The Virginia Tech softball team hit a home run on Saturday afternoon.

But the other team belted four of them as No. 14 overall seed Georgia beat the Hokies 8-3 in the winners' bracket final of an NCAA regional Saturday afternoon.

The Bulldogs (41-13) have smacked 87 homers this year.

"They can hit for power, and that's what they did today," Tech coach Pete D'Amour said.

The Bulldogs, who are the top seed in this four-team, double-elimination regional, advanced to Sunday's regional finals.

The Hokies (38-19), who are the second seed in the regional, played Boston University or North Carolina Central in the losers' bracket final Saturday night for the other berth in Sunday's finals.

Georgia is 2-0 in this regional, while Tech is 1-1. So if Tech wins Saturday night, it will need to beat Georgia twice on Sunday to advance.

The loss to Georgia did not shake the confidence of losing pitcher Emma Lemley, who was already expecting her team to win the losers' bracket final and face Georgia again on Sunday.

"Learning curve," Lemley said. "We'll play them again. Twice."

Lemley (21-11) allowed six hits and seven earned runs in 4⅔ innings. She struck out four and walked none.

"My rise was working. I think they just did a good job adjusting to it," Lemley said. "I throw a lot on the outside and … they just made an adjustment to the outside pitches."

The Jefferson Forest graduate gave up three homers.

"One (home-run pitch), I truly missed. It was piped, the last one," she said. "The other two, they just did a good job going to get them. They were on the corner. Hats off to them.

"It lets me know that I need to change something up for the next time we play them. Already thinking about the next game."

Georgia coach Tony Baldwin said he was proud of some of the adjustments his hitters made.

"Some of our players, … maybe for Lemley and a pitcher of her quality and what she does, that wasn't as good a matchup for them. (So) I thought they made some really good adjustments and competed really well," Baldwin said.

Lemley was pulled after giving up a two-run homer to All-Southeastern Conference first-team pick Jayda Kearney. The homer extended the lead to 7-2 in the fifth.

"She's a great pitcher, so (if you are) making sure that you have quality at-bats and trying to put the ball in play hard, good things are going to happen eventually," Kearney said.

The Hokies did not homer in Friday's win over Boston University. But Emma Ritter hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning Saturday to give the Hokies a 2-1 lead. It was Tech's 98th homer of the year, breaking the school single-season mark.

All-SEC second-team pick Madison Kerpics (19-6) and All-SEC first-team pick Shelby Walters combined on a six-hitter for Georgia.

"Their pitching's good," D'Amour said. "When you get to regionals, it's not like you're planning on scoring 6-10 runs. You just try to hit balls hard, get in good counts and see what happens."

Tech had runners on first and second in the second inning, but Kelsey Bennett grounded into a double play to end the top half of that inning.

Jaydyn Goodwin homered in the third to give Georgia a 1-0 lead.

In the top of the fourth, Cameron Fagan singled and Ritter homered.

But the Bulldogs answered with four runs in the bottom of the fourth. After Lyndi Rae Davis singled, Lemley hit Sara Mosley with a pitch. All-SEC first-team pick Sydney Kuma hit an RBI double off the right-field fence. Sydney Chambley belted a three-run homer over the left-field fence to give Georgia a 5-2 lead.

Tech had runners on second and third in the fifth, but Fagan lined out to the shortstop to end the top half of that inning.

Georgia added three more runs in the bottom of the fifth.

After Dallis Goodnight singled, Kearney belted a two-run homer over the center-field fence with two outs.

"Kearney, I did miss that one. I'll take responsibility for that one," Lemley said of that pitch.

D'Amour then pulled Lemley in favor of Molly Jacobson. Mosley, an All-SEC first-team pick, greeted Jacobson with a solo homer to extend the lead to 8-2.

Tech added a run in the sixth off Walters. Addy Greene doubled, advanced on a wild pitch and scored on Ritter's RBI grounder.