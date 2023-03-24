SEATTLE — The Sweet 16 stage is new to the members of the Virginia Tech women’s basketball team.

But the opponent is not.

The top-seeded Hokies will take on fourth-seeded Tennessee in the NCAA tournament’s round of 16 at 6:30 p.m. on Friday at Climate Pledge Arena.

Virginia Tech (29-4), which won 59-56 at Tennessee on Dec. 4, is in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1999.

“It’s still a basketball game,” Tech coach Kenny Brooks said Friday. “I know there’s a lot more hoopla surrounding the game. But the one thing about this group, they’re extremely professional. They know how to handle their business. … We played at Tennessee in a hostile environment and came away with a really good win. A lot of the ACC opponents that we’ve played in front of, their crowds … prepared us for moments like this.

“The fact that we have played against them, … we do understand the speed. We do understand the strength. I think that that bodes well for us because we don’t have to go out there and wonder how fast they are or wonder how strong they are.”

Tech won the December meeting even though center Elizabeth Kitley and point guard Georgia Amoore were held to five baskets combined.

“We know that we definitely didn’t play very well that game,” Kitley said. “We tried to learn from it because we knew that we could’ve done a lot of things a lot better. … We know what we need to do better. And I think we’ve also just gotten a lot better as a team since then. We play with a lot more confidence and I think a lot more intensity than we were at that time. So if we just come out how we have been [lately], … we’ll just be a lot better.”

Tech is on a 13-game winning streak, while the Lady Vols have won 18 of their past 23 games.

“Our team looks quite different than we did back then,” Lady Vols coach Kellie Harper said. “Virginia Tech has improved in areas as well. So I think you go back and you look at that game and you try to take things out both positive and negative. ... They’re just a little sharper offensively [now]. They really have an identity and they’re playing to that identity right now.”

The teams also met last season in Blacksburg, with the Lady Vols winning 64-58.

Tennessee (25-11) has not made the Final Four since 2008, but it remains one of the marquee programs in women’s basketball. This is the Lady Vols’ 36th Sweet 16 appearance.

“[The Hokies] know the history of Tennessee, and they understand what it would mean [to win Friday], but … with us being able to play Tennessee for the last couple years, they don’t walk out there in awe,” Brooks said.

“Tennessee basketball means success and dominance,” Tech forward Taylor Soule said. “We’re trying to build dominance. … We’re trying to build a program that when people say Virginia Tech, it’s not ‘Oh, they’re the underdog,’ or ‘They shouldn’t be a 1 seed.’”

Tech shot just 35.1% from the field in the December meeting. The Lady Vols outrebounded Tech 46-31.

“They’re long, they’re athletic, so it’s going to be harder to score on them,” said Tech guard Kayana Traylor, who had a team-high 18 points in the December game.

Kitley was just 3 of 13 from the field in the December meeting.

But 6-foot-6 center Tamari Key won’t be guarding Kitley this time. The December meeting was the last game Key played this season before being sidelined with blood clots in her lungs. The shot-blocking Key also guarded Kitley in the win over Tech last season, when Kitley was just 1 of 12 from the field.

“Key defensively has been outstanding against Liz Kitley in the two games that we’ve played in the last two years,” Harper said. “So that obviously is a big hurdle that we’ll have in front of us that we’ll have to work through.”

Amoore was just 2 of 14 from the field in the first meeting.

Amoore had 21 points in the team’s second-round win over South Dakota State. She was 7 of 19 from 3-point range in the win.

“She took 19 3’s in her last game. Can’t have that,” Tennessee guard Jordan Horston said. “Got to lock in defensively.”

Horston, who averages 15.5 points, had 26 points and 11 rebounds in the December game. Lady Vols forward Rickea Jackson did not play in the December meeting, but Tech will have to deal with her this time. The Mississippi State transfer is averaging 19.3 points.

“She’s a guard in a power forward’s body,” Brooks said.

Six-foot-five post player Jillian Hollingshead (6.2 ppg) and guard Jasmine Franklin (4.6 ppg) also did not play for the Lady Vols in the December duel.

“This [Tennessee] team is a totally different team from when we first played them,” Jackson said.

The game will be played at the home of the NHL’s Seattle Kraken and the WNBA’s Seattle Storm. The Hokies got to use the Storm’s locker room Thursday when they practiced at the arena.

The Hokies did some sightseeing Wednesday, visiting the Space Needle and the Pike Place Market.

“I’ve had a little thing all year long about stopping and smelling the roses,” Brooks said. “But they’re ready.

“I don’t think the moment is too big for them.”