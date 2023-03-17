BLACKSBURG — The South Dakota State women's basketball team may be a Summit League squad that is seeded only ninth, but that does not mean the Jackrabbits won't be a dangerous foe for Virginia Tech.

Ninth-seeded SDSU (29-5), which plays at top-seeded Virginia Tech at 5 p.m. on Sunday in the second round of the NCAA tournament, beat Louisville, Mississippi State, Kansas State and Rutgers in nonleague play this season.

They defeated another major-conference foe, Southern California, in the first round of the NCAAs at Cassell Coliseum on Friday night.

"[The Hokies] know that South Dakota State's a really good basketball team," Tech coach Kenny Brooks said Saturday at a news conference.

"They're a physical basketball team. … They get their hands on a lot of basketballs. We're just going to have to come out and be ready for the physicality and understand that everyone on that floor is dangerous.

"[The Jackrabbits are] not afraid of the moment. … They feel like they're as good as anyone, and I agree. I think they are. Do I think they're a 9 seed? No."

The Jackrabbits' stern nonleague schedule also included losses to Creighton, UCLA and Washington State. They trailed heavyweight South Carolina by just 6 points in the fourth quarter before losing 62-44.

So don't expect the Jackrabbits to be intimidated by playing Virginia Tech.

"Our nonconference really prepares us for moments like this," South Dakota State forward Kallie Theisen said. "We're just excited for the challenge."

"Having those opportunities in the nonconference are really good for us to kind of learn from," South Dakota State forward Myah Selland said. "That's something that we'll definitely draw on [against Tech]."

Selland said the Jackrabbits take pride in being from a mid-major league.

"Anytime you have the opportunity to represent the Summit League, SDSU against Power Five schools, we're excited," she said.

Sunday's game is sold out, just like Tech's game Friday was.

"It's always fun when you get to play in an environment where there's a lot of people," Selland said.

Brooks hopes the crowd can tip the game in his team's favor.

"It's probably going to be a tight game. And if we can get on a run and the crowd can really get into it, it could propel us," he said.

The Hokies (28-4) are coming off a 58-33 win over No. 16 seed Chattanooga.

Tech forward Taylor Soule left that game in the third quarter after her left leg cramped up. Soule said Saturday she will "100%" play on Sunday.

"I'm feeling good," she said. "I was out there [in practice Saturday], got some shots up, got some lactic acid out of the leg.

"Just cramping [Friday], just a little deyhydrated. So got some fluids in me yesterday and this morning."

Soule said she not only cramped up during the game but had "pretty bad" cramping afterwards — so much so that she was taken after the game in a wheelchair down to the trainer's room to get IV fluids. She said the cramps had not returned Saturday.

The Hokies, who are on a 12-game winning streak, average 72.1 points.

"We won't just go out there and play one-on-one defense against them the entire game," Jackrabbits coach Aaron Johnston said. "A lot of just subtle changes throughout the game … to try and keep them a little out of rhythm."

South Dakota State, which has never played Tech before, has won 22 straight games since its Dec. 15 loss at South Carolina.

The Jackrabbits average 78.9 points, but they don't need a game to be a track meet to win. They beat Louisville 65-55 in November and defeated USC 62-57 in overtime Friday.

"When our offense isn't going, our defense is really what we kind of pride ourselves in," Selland said.

The Hokies hung around after their game Friday to watch some of the Jackrabbits' win over USC.

"They're a really physical team, so we definitely have to have the mindset that we've had lately of being physical on offense and defense," Tech center Elizabeth Kitley said.

"They're just overall really tough," Tech point guard Georgia Amoore said. "USC was trying to pressure them a bit and they didn't look too fazed."

USC shot just 31.3% from the field against South Dakota State. The Trojans turned the ball over 20 times.

"[The Jackrabbits] pressured us. They forced us to take shots that we normally wouldn't take," USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb said after Friday's game. "They kind of just got us out of our rhythm a little bit and we couldn't really find the open person. I think we were worried a lot about the charges that they take, so we kind of just mentally started playing differently."

Selland, the Summit League player of the year, averages 16.1 points. Selland, in her sixth season at South Dakota State, erupted for 29 points Friday.

"She's a pro," Gottlieb said.

South Dakota State shot just 35.2% from the field Friday. They were 2 of 10 from 3-point range and committed 20 turnovers.

"Offensively, I think we're going to have to be better than we were [Friday]," Johnston said.