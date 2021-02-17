Virginia Tech's visit to Florida State called off

The COVID-19 issues on the Virginia Tech men’s basketball team have resulted in another postponement.

The ACC and Virginia Tech said Wednesday that the 18th-ranked Hokies will not visit No. 16 Florida State on Saturday as scheduled.

This is the second straight game Tech (14-4, 8-3) has had to postpone. Tech said last weekend that its Tuesday game at North Carolina had to be postponed.

Tech coach Mike Young said Monday that a couple of nonplayers in his program tested positive last week, resulting in “too many” players having to quarantine and miss practice because of contact tracing. He said Monday that he was unsure if Tech would be able to visit FSU.

Virginia Tech’s next scheduled game is Feb. 23 against visiting Georgia Tech.

FSU will instead visit Pittsburgh on Saturday. Pitt was free because its home game Sunday with Clemson has been postponed because of Clemson’s COVID-19 issues.