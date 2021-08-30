Virginia Union expected to start the season with air ball at Hampton Saturday night

Virginia Union tight end Desmond Smith, a senior from Varina High, on Saturday said he believes the Panthers have what it takes to “make some noise” this season.
VUU’s tone-setting rhythm section is its passing game.
The Panthers return senior quarterback Khalid Morris (Thomas Dale High), and respected receivers Charles Hall, Jaiden Reavis (Highland Springs High), and Smith from the team that went 7-3 in 2019, the last time VUU played.
“That’s kind of where we have the most experience right now,” said fourth-year coach Alvin Parker. “There are a bunch of catches there, a bunch of touchdowns there. We’re going to rely on that heavily early on, and hopefully the running game will come along like we need it to come along.”
Parker said that running game will operate “by committee” as the season begins.
Morris led the CIAA in passing in 2019 with 208 yards per game and 22 touchdowns (11 interceptions). Hall ranked second in the league in receiving (85.5 ypg), with an eye-grabbing per-catch average of 25.9 yards and 10 TDs. Reavis and Smith were also productive.
But can the Panthers rediscover that 2019 chemistry after missing the 2020 season and not playing games in the spring because of the pandemic?
The Panthers held 15 spring practices, as the NCAA allowed, but they were interrupted by COVID-related pauses.
“Over the summertime, we were getting a little bit of work in, going over plays and film and stuff like that for the upcoming season,” said Morris. “It’s a good feeling to have me come back as a veteran quarterback and then receivers come back with the same connection. It’s a good thing to have.”
The Division II Panthers open at FCS member Hampton University on Saturday night, and VUU will travel east with confidence, despite the difference in classification levels (FCS members can offer as many as 63 scholarships and DII teams are limited to 36, most of which are shared). The programs met at HU early in the 2019 season, with Virginia Union winning 36-17, primary because of that passing game.
Morris threw four touchdown passes, three to Hall (80, 28 and 44 yards. It was VUU’s first victory over a Division I opponent since the Panthers defeated Grambling State 46-37 in 1991.
The Panthers haven’t played since November of 2019. Neither has Hampton.
“Coming back from [pandemic suspension] and everything, almost being two years off, it was a big turnaround getting out here,” said Smith. “But as a team, as a unit, I honestly feel we’re ready, we’re prepared. We’ve got a good coaching staff behind us, great teammates, and a real good quarterback [in Morris].”
After visiting Hampton, Virginia Union will open Willie Lanier Field at Hovey Stadium, their upgraded football facility, against No. 6 Valdosta State on Sept. 11.
“In order to be the best, you’ve got to play the best,” said Parker. “A lot of times when we’re calling people [for games], they don’t answer the phone.”
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor