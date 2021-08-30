Virginia Union expected to start the season with air ball at Hampton Saturday night

“Over the summertime, we were getting a little bit of work in, going over plays and film and stuff like that for the upcoming season,” said Morris. “It’s a good feeling to have me come back as a veteran quarterback and then receivers come back with the same connection. It’s a good thing to have.”

The Division II Panthers open at FCS member Hampton University on Saturday night, and VUU will travel east with confidence, despite the difference in classification levels (FCS members can offer as many as 63 scholarships and DII teams are limited to 36, most of which are shared). The programs met at HU early in the 2019 season, with Virginia Union winning 36-17, primary because of that passing game.

Morris threw four touchdown passes, three to Hall (80, 28 and 44 yards. It was VUU’s first victory over a Division I opponent since the Panthers defeated Grambling State 46-37 in 1991.

The Panthers haven’t played since November of 2019. Neither has Hampton.

“Coming back from [pandemic suspension] and everything, almost being two years off, it was a big turnaround getting out here,” said Smith. “But as a team, as a unit, I honestly feel we’re ready, we’re prepared. We’ve got a good coaching staff behind us, great teammates, and a real good quarterback [in Morris].”