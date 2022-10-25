Virginia Union golf team wins River City Collegiate Classic

Alkin Barkley shot a 3-over 75 in the final round Tuesday to win medalist honors and lead Virginia Union to victory in the inaugural River City Collegiate Classic at Belmont Golf Course.

The Panthers (316-310—626) finished 10 shots clear of Livingstone in claiming the title. Barkley won by four strokes over teammate Hayden Garcia for the individual crown. VUU’s Ahmad Reedus tied for sixth, giving the Panthers three finishers in the top 10.

Virginia State’s Juan Ruiz Patino carded an 84 on Tuesday, taking fifth on the individual leaderboard (76-84), while teammate Michael Ebosh (83-82) was part of a quartet in ninth.

Barkley was named to the all-tournament team along with Garcia, Ruiz Patino and Livingstone’s Christopher Baguma and Xavier Proctor.

The team title was the first of the fall season for Virginia Union.