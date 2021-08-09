VISAA issues return-to-play requirements

The VISAA on Monday released its 2021 fall return-to-play requirements for regular and postseason play.

State private schools are set to begin fall sports under the same guidelines as they ended spring competition. For outdoor fall sports, there will be no face mask requirements for players, coaches or participants unless the host school deems it necessary. No limits on spectators will be imposed unless specified by the host school.

For indoor sports (volleyball), there will be a mask requirement for spectators, coaches and team members not participating in the match. Players in the match are not required to wear a mask unless mandated by the host school.

Other stipulations include: Contactless payment is encouraged for all ticket sales; pregame or postgame handshakes, fist bumps or other "personal touch exchanges" are not recommended; players should clean and sanitize equipment before and after competition and cannot share water bottles.