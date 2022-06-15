Vlahakis set to defend RGA City Amateur title

Defending champion Tom Vlahakis will be among 86 players who will by vying for the title when qualifying begins for the Richmond Golf Association City Amateur Championship on Thursday at Lakeside Park Club.

Vlahakis won his second RGA City Amateur last year by defeating John Rosenstock 4 and 3 on Vlahakis’ home course, The Federal Club. Vlahakis won his other city am title in 2000. Rosenstock, who will be playing on his home course this year, was going for his third consecutive RGA title.

Qualifying begins Thursday at 8 a.m. The low 80 scores will then advance to match play on Friday with the low 32 players competing in the championship flight for the title. Additional flights will be made up of 16 players per flight. Play will run through the weekend as winners advance.

Other former champions in the field include Ben Keefer (2010, 2014; Hermitage CC), Brock Kelley (2006; Lakeside Park Club) and Larry Loving (1999; Willow Oaks CC).