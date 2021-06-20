Vlahakis wins second RGA Amateur Championship, defeating defending champion John Rosenstock

Twenty-one years after winning the Richmond Golf Association City Amateur Championship for the first time, Tom Vlahakis is the champion again. The 47-year-old on Sunday snapped John Rosenstock’s 14-match win streak and prevented Rosenstock — the 2019 and 2020 winner — from completing a three-peat.
“[I] hung in there as long as I could, but Tom was flawless,” Rosenstock said of his opponent. “He was the best player this weekend, and he deserved to win.”
Vlahakis, who was playing on his home course at The Federal Club, previously lost to Rosenstock in the 2019 quarterfinals and then in 2020 in the semifinals (19 holes). Sunday morning, Vlahakis was 1 up by the eighth hole and continued to build on his lead, eventually winning 4 and 3. He added that his knowledge of his home course proved beneficial. Rosenstock said he just “didn’t quite have it.”
“Just seeing putts slide by and nearly miss early, kind of got me out of my game,” Rosenstock said. “I felt like I was in quicksand a little bit, and just couldn’t get going.”
Vlahakis’ path to the final featured an 8-and-6 blowout in the first round, a 7-and-6 win to follow, and a 4-and-3 win in the semifinals. Rosenstock’s, on the other hand, included two 2-and-1 wins and a 21-hole victory in the semifinals.
On the 14th hole, 4 up, Vlahakis squatted down and lined up his putt. He aimed to the side of the hole, expecting the slope to carry the ball, but missed by millimeters. The dormie miss meant one more hole, but Vlahakis capitalized with a clutch putt on the 15th hole to secure the title.
“I just knew I couldn’t give him any momentum,” Vlahakis said. “When he gets momentum, I’ve never seen anybody like him that he makes a long putt, and he wins the hole, you better hold onto your hats. The little one that I missed on 14, I knew I needed to make that [but] then I couldn’t believe what I did on 15.”
Early on, Rosenstock missed a putt on the first hole to put Vlahakis 1 up, but recovered after Vlahakis ended up in a bunker on the third hole. The two finalists exchanged good shots at the start, but Vlahakis capitalized on a Rosenstock sixth-hole mistake.
The two-time defending champion watched his initial drive drift into the red where it nestled within forest-type, off-course terrain. To get out of the penalty area, he dropped the ball two club-lengths away, on the concrete path, and watched it bounce and settle in a dried grass area.
Vlahakis’ initial drive had landed on the rough — which he said was “brutal” since the grass was long — and he managed a par with a clutch shot.
From there, Vlahakis’ lead ballooned. He went 2 up on the eighth hole after Rosenstock ended up in a bunker. There, Vlahakis said his knowledge of his home course paid off because “if the pin is up front, you got to lay back and a lot of these individuals don’t know it.”
Vlahakis continued to add to that lead when Rosenstock sent his initial shot into a bunker on the 10th hole. Both on that hole and the one prior, Rosenstock had opportunities to recover, but watched putts trickle just wide of the hole.
Vlahakis, on the other hand, consistently hit his initial shots onto the green to set-up more straightforward putts. Down the finishing stretch, a strong second stroke put Vlahakis less than 5 feet from the 13th hole. He converted the next stroke for a birdie.
Then he went 4 up. It started with a clutch shot — again on his second stroke — to get off the edge of the rough and set himself up. Rosenstock hung his head in disbelief after misplacing his second stroke. Moments after he’d already hit the ball, the defending champion was redoing his stroke motion, as if trying to figure out what he should’ve done instead. Vlahakis converted a second straight birdie from less than 2 feet.
Just over three hours after tee-off, Vlahakis headed back to the clubhouse to accept the trophy. One person joked about whether Vlahakis had space in his house for the hardware. His victory was a stain on Rosenstock’s previously undefeated record in the past three years, the one loss to 14 wins. But Rosenstock smiled and cracked a joke when he saw the trophy sitting on a table.
“Hand it over [to Vlahakis], I’ve had it long enough,” Rosenstock said.
In the flight championship matches, Cole Pollard defeated Ray Dingledine in 19 holes in the first flight. Jeff Spears edged Ryan Taylor 1 up in the second flight. Doug Ayers was the third flight winner with a 1 up victory over John Berry.