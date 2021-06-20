Vlahakis wins second RGA Amateur Championship, defeating defending champion John Rosenstock

“I just knew I couldn’t give him any momentum,” Vlahakis said. “When he gets momentum, I’ve never seen anybody like him that he makes a long putt, and he wins the hole, you better hold onto your hats. The little one that I missed on 14, I knew I needed to make that [but] then I couldn’t believe what I did on 15.”

Early on, Rosenstock missed a putt on the first hole to put Vlahakis 1 up, but recovered after Vlahakis ended up in a bunker on the third hole. The two finalists exchanged good shots at the start, but Vlahakis capitalized on a Rosenstock sixth-hole mistake.

The two-time defending champion watched his initial drive drift into the red where it nestled within forest-type, off-course terrain. To get out of the penalty area, he dropped the ball two club-lengths away, on the concrete path, and watched it bounce and settle in a dried grass area.

Vlahakis’ initial drive had landed on the rough — which he said was “brutal” since the grass was long — and he managed a par with a clutch shot.

From there, Vlahakis’ lead ballooned. He went 2 up on the eighth hole after Rosenstock ended up in a bunker. There, Vlahakis said his knowledge of his home course paid off because “if the pin is up front, you got to lay back and a lot of these individuals don’t know it.”