Washington's fourth kicker lifts Football Team to fourth consecutive win in dramatic finish

“I love him, dude,” linebacker Cole Holcomb said. “He’s a little baller.

“It doesn’t matter what’s happening. He’s going to go out there and sling it. He throws a pick? Shake it off. Let’s go. We’ll drive down and win this game.”

Allen echoed that faith, adding that Heinicke “keeps showing us why he needs to be our quarterback.”

If teams take after their leaders, this is becoming a Heinicke team — a resilient group that finds a way to keep winning even when it seems improbable or impossible.

“When I make a mistake, they’re there to pick me up,” Heinicke said. “It’s a great group of guys in there. Everyone in there is resilient. Everyone in there’s a warrior, and we were 2-6 we could easily folded, and you know, the season could have gone totally different. But the guys went into battle and here we are at 6-6.”

As he did Monday, running back Antonio Gibson carried the bulk of the workload, getting 22 carries after a career-high 29 against the Seahawks.