Washington's fourth kicker lifts Football Team to fourth consecutive win in dramatic finish

LAS VEGAS — With a four-game win streak on the line, Washington kicker Brian Johnson, signed on Tuesday, took to the field Sunday for a 48-yard kick to claim victory.
As for his teammates?
“Hell yeah, I was nervous,” defensive tackle Jonathan Allen said with a laugh. “I’d never seen him. I didn’t even know his name.”
It’s time to learn it. Johnson’s kick sailed through the uprights, and Washington claimed a 17-15 win that pushed the Football Team to 6-6, keeping it in the thick of the NFC playoff race with the Dallas Cowboys coming to town next week.
The postgame party was befitting of the scene.
“The speaker is going. Strobe lights. Feels like Vegas,” receiver Adam Humphries said. “It was a great, great team win.”
As is becoming his custom, quarterback Taylor Heinicke saved the day with a last-minute drive to set up Johnson’s field goal. As is also recent custom, Heinicke created the need for that drive as well.
An interception led to a Raiders field goal with 2:22 remaining.
From there, Heinicke marched back down the field for the win. He said it was similar to the Giants win earlier this season, when he did likewise.
“I love him, dude,” linebacker Cole Holcomb said. “He’s a little baller.
“It doesn’t matter what’s happening. He’s going to go out there and sling it. He throws a pick? Shake it off. Let’s go. We’ll drive down and win this game.”
Allen echoed that faith, adding that Heinicke “keeps showing us why he needs to be our quarterback.”
If teams take after their leaders, this is becoming a Heinicke team — a resilient group that finds a way to keep winning even when it seems improbable or impossible.
“When I make a mistake, they’re there to pick me up,” Heinicke said. “It’s a great group of guys in there. Everyone in there is resilient. Everyone in there’s a warrior, and we were 2-6 we could easily folded, and you know, the season could have gone totally different. But the guys went into battle and here we are at 6-6.”
As he did Monday, running back Antonio Gibson carried the bulk of the workload, getting 22 carries after a career-high 29 against the Seahawks.
He said he spent the week alternating between the cold tub and the ice tub to make sure he was ready, adding in some acupuncture for good measure (“Yeah, I don’t like it. But it works.”)
The defense grounded Derek Carr and the prolific Raiders offense, sending Las Vegas to a 6-6 record and costing it playoff position in the AFC race.
Washington mixed up its defenses and didn’t let Carr have long shots. The bend-but-don’t-break approach yielded three field goals for Las Vegas, which ultimately weren’t enough.
After the game, Rivera let defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio “throw the stone,” a tradition he inaugurated after the Tampa victory when he used a David and Goliath theme throughout the week. Four wins later, it appears to be here to stay.
The Football Team’s grind-it-out approach created a largely listless affair played in front of a surprising number of empty seats at Allegiant Stadium, given that the game was sold out long in advance and Washington fans making the trip were paying as much as $300 for upper-deck seats.
Both teams sustained a key injury. Washington lost tight end Logan Thomas to a knee injury in the third quarter when Raiders defender Yannick Ngakoue rolled up on his knee. For Las Vegas, running back Kenyan Drake left the game early with an ankle injury and did not return.
Injuries and adversity are nothing new for Washington, as evidenced by the fact that Johnson is its fourth kicker this season.
Johnson, a Hokie who took over for Joey Slye, just as he did at Virginia Tech, said he noticed right away this week that something special is happening in Washington.
“You know, I felt it,” he said. “I felt it once I walked in and everything. It’s an awesome locker room to be in. They’re probably still learning my name. But it’s awesome to be here.”
Washington 7 0 0 10 — 17
Las Vegas 0 3 3 9 — 15
First Quarter
Was—L.Thomas 7 pass from Heinicke (B.Johnson kick), 9:39.
Second Quarter
LV—FG Carlson 52, :04.
Third Quarter
LV—FG Carlson 38, 4:52.
Fourth Quarter
Was—Gibson 4 pass from Heinicke (B.Johnson kick), 13:28.
LV—Jacobs 1 run (pass failed), 10:57.
LV—FG Carlson 37, 2:22.
Was—FG B.Johnson 48, :37.
Was Las
First downs 23 21
Total Net Yards 298 310
Rushes-yards 30-112 16-76
Passing 186 234
Punt Returns 2-29 1-6
Kickoff Returns 1-18 2-43
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-9
Comp-Att-Int 23-30-1 28-38-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-10 2-15
Punts 4-49.25 4-50.5
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 6-47 6-54
Time of Possession 33:43 26:17
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing–Washington, Gibson 23-88, Smallwood 1-13, Heinicke 3-10, Patterson 1-2, Samuel 2-(minus 1). Las Vegas, Jacobs 13-52, Carr 2-24, Drake 1-0.
Passing–Washington, Heinicke 23-30-1-196. Las Vegas, Carr 28-38-0-249.
Receiving–Washington, Gibson 5-23, Humphries 4-38, Thomas 3-48, Bates 3-42, McLaurin 3-22, Smallwood 2-12, Brown 1-6, Carter 1-6, Samuel 1-(minus 1). Las Vegas, Renfrow 9-102, Jacobs 9-38, Edwards 3-30, Jones 3-21, Moreau 1-34, Jackson 1-14, Drake 1-8, Barber 1-2.
(804) 649-6546
Twitter: @michaelpRTD