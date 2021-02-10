WATCH NOW: No. 9 Virginia overcomes Georgia Tech

As it did in the earlier meeting, Georgia Tech appeared headed to a victory for most of the game. But similar to the 64-62 Virginia win on Jan. 23, the Cavaliers controlled the final 10 minutes of play. That day, it was Hauser and Jay Huff who took over down the stretch.

This time, Huff and Clark helped rescue UVA, the last visiting team to win at McCammish Pavilion before Wednesday night.

Virginia’s worst offensive first half of the season left it down 26-20 at the break. While Murphy III got off to a good start, scoring UVA’s first 7 points and finishing with 13 in the first half, his teammates went a combined 3-for-15 shooting for 7 points.

But missing shots was only half of the Cavaliers’ problem in the first 20 minutes. They committed 10 first-half turnovers.

The Yellow Jackets were far from on fire in the first half, and at one point midway through the period, both teams were mired in 1-for-8 shooting slumps. Still, through the slog, the Yellow Jackets managed a 13-2 run that put them up 15-9.

UVA came to life to start the second half, using a 9-0 run to take a 29-26 lead. But it really got going when Clark did.