Wednesday's high school results

Boys basketball
Powhatan 64, Clover Hill 63
Top performers: Clover Hill — Corrie Addo 19 pts.; Bryson Jennings, 18 pts., 12 reb., 4 blocks; Powhatan — Matthew Hempfield, 21 pts.; Braylan Rather, 21 pts., game-winning 3-point shot.
Richmond Spirit 83, Goochland 66
Top performers: RS — S. Moore, 26 pts.; W. Edwards. 21 pts.; J. Flemon 18 pts.; GCH — Jack Hoffler, 19 pts.; Kameron Holman, 12 pts.; Kyle Goff, 11 pts
Records: Richmond Spirit (6-1), Goochland (1-2)
Girls basketball
James River 53, Manchester 52
Top performers: James River (1-0) — Arshae Jackson, 14 pts.; Jenna Rieck, 13 pts.; Najla Adeyola, 9 pts., game winning shot; Manchester — Arianna Payne, 20 pts., 6 3-pointers
Records: James River (1-0), Manchester (0-1)
Saint Gertrude 58, Catholic 35
Top performers: SGHS: Nan Kerner 18 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals; Erin Woodson 17 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals; Kate Samson 10 points, 17 rebounds, 3 blocks. Catholic: Cate Carlson 18 points.
Records: Saint Gertrude (5-0), Catholic 2-3
Boys swimming
Cosby 168, Midlothian 63
200 freestyle: Schwabe (MID) 1:48.16; 200 IM: Menninger (COS) 2:01.20; 50 freestyle: Daughtry (COS) 22.06; 100 butterfly: Daughtry (COS) 53.85; 100 freestyle: Schwabe (MID) 49.37; 500 freestyle: Glass (MID) 4:53.29; 100 backstroke: Duren (MID) 54.00; 100 breaststroke: Menninger (COS) 1:00.74
Girls swimming
Cosby 141, Midlothian 90
200 freestyle: Dafoe (COS) 1:57.05; 200 IM: Dodd (COS) 2:13.33; 50 freestyle: Thompson (COS) 26.03; 100 butterfly: Huang (COS) 1:00.21; 100 freestyle: Dodd (COS) 55.72; 500 freestyle: Dafoe (COS) 5:02.75; 100 backstroke: Stephens (COS) 1:01.36; 100 breaststroke: Doyle (COS) 1:09.48
Wrestling
Powhatan 70, Manchester 0
106: double forfeit; 113: double forfeit; 120: Coward (POW) p. Barnett 2:40; 126: Harness (POW) by forfeit; 132: Hall (POW) p. Scott 1:50; 138: Timmons (POW) p. Bowman 0:28; 145: VanBuskirk (POW) p. Willis 2:32; 152: Gaskin (POW) md. Ambler 13-0; 160: Cheatham (POW) p. Alan 1:22; 170: Camp (POW) p. Bradley 0:51; 182: Bastiensen (POW) p. Solomeida 2:48; 195: FitzSimmons (POW) by forfeit; 220: Holt (POW) by forfeit; 285: Palmore (POW) by forfeit
Powhatan 75, Monacan 0
106: double forfeit; 113: Coward (POW) p. White 3:16; 120: Harness (POW) d. Jeffrey 8-5; 126: double forfeit; 132: Hall (POW) p. Henderlic 0:28; 138: Timmons (POW) by forfeit; 145: VanBuskirk (POW) by forfeit; 152: Gaskin (POW) by forfeit; 160: Cheatham (POW) by forfeit; 170: Camp (POW) by forfeit; 182: Rehme (POW) p. Williams 2:01; 195: FitzSimmons (POW) by forfeit; 220: Holt (POW) by forfeit; 285: Palmore (POW) by forfeit
Powhatan 60, Cosby 12
106: Cramer (COS) by forfeit; 113: Coward (POW) d. Williams 9-5; 120: Harness (POW) p. Wilson 1:59; 126: Carter (COS) by forfeit; 132: Hall (POW) md. Burch 12-1; 138: Timmons (POW) md. Higgins 12-0; 145: VanBuskirk (POW) p. Collins 2:34; 152: Gaskin (POW) md. McCurdy 14-1; 160: Cheatham (POW) p. Helmandlar 2:03; 170: Camp (POW) p. Keefe 2:28; 182: Rehme (POW) d. Luvano 6-0; 195: FitzSimmons (POW) p. Geigling 4:25;220: Holt (POW) by forfeit 285: Palmore (POW) p. Murphy 3:19
Dinwiddie 63, Cumberland 6
106: Shumate (DIN) forfeit; 113: Barnes (DIN) p. Mitchell 0:34; 120: Akers (DIN ) forfeit; 126: Dayton (CBL) forfeit; 132: Williams (DIN) forfeit; 138: Mankin (DIN) forfeit; 145: double forfeit; 152: double forfeit; 160: Nunnally (DIN) dec. Dalton 8-1; 170: Cunningham (DIN) p. Price 1:00; 182: James (DIN) forfeit; 195: Duch (DIN) p. Tuttle 1:41; 220: Pfister (DIN) p. Johnson 0:20; 285: Simmons (DIN) p. Bryant 0:20
Dinwiddie 60, Meadowbrook 6
106: Shumate (DIN) forfeit; 113: Barnes (DIN) forfeit; 120: Akers (DIN) forfeit; 126: double forfeit; 132: Williams (DIN) forfeit; 138: Mankin (DIN) forfeit; 145: double forfeit; 152: double forfeit; 160: Nunnally (DIN) forfeit; 170: Cunningham (DIN) forfeit; 182: Perez (MEA) p. James 2:02; 195: Duch (DIN) forfeit; 220: Pfister (DIN) p. Falconer 0:58; 285: Simmons (DIN) forfeit
Fluvanna 27, Goochland 24
106: double forfeit; 113: double forfeit; 120: double forfeit; 126: double forfeit; 132: Summit (GCH) p. Dillon 0:37; 138: R. Vincent (GCH) p. Stulz 2:36; 145: Moreno (GCH) forfeit; 152: Metclaf (FLV) p. C. Vincent 2:41; 160: S. Olivia (FLV) dec. Hite 9-4; 170: A. Olivia (FLV) p. Wooton 0:22; 182: double forfeit; 195: Moore (FLV) p. McCaul 0:33; 220: Hamshar (FLV) p. Rosenbaum 2:30; 285: Doczi (GCH) forfeit
Boys basketball
Powhatan 64, Clover Hill 63
Top performers: Clover Hill — Corrie Addo 19 pts.; Bryson Jennings, 18 pts., 12 reb., 4 blocks; Powhatan — Matthew Hempfield, 21 pts.; Braylan Rather, 21 pts., game-winning 3-point shot.
Richmond Spirit 83, Goochland 66
Top performers: RS — S. Moore, 26 pts.; W. Edwards. 21 pts.; J. Flemon 18 pts.; GCH — Jack Hoffler, 19 pts.; Kameron Holman, 12 pts.; Kyle Goff, 11 pts
Records: Richmond Spirit (6-1), Goochland (1-2)
Girls basketball
James River 53, Manchester 52
Top performers: James River (1-0) — Arshae Jackson, 14 pts.; Jenna Rieck, 13 pts.; Najla Adeyola, 9 pts., game winning shot; Manchester — Arianna Payne, 20 pts., 6 3-pointers
Records: James River (1-0), Manchester (0-1)
Saint Gertrude 58, Catholic 35
Top performers: SGHS: Nan Kerner 18 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals; Erin Woodson 17 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals; Kate Samson 10 points, 17 rebounds, 3 blocks. Catholic: Cate Carlson 18 points.
Records: Saint Gertrude (5-0), Catholic 2-3
Boys swimming
Cosby 168, Midlothian 63
200 freestyle: Schwabe (MID) 1:48.16; 200 IM: Menninger (COS) 2:01.20; 50 freestyle: Daughtry (COS) 22.06; 100 butterfly: Daughtry (COS) 53.85; 100 freestyle: Schwabe (MID) 49.37; 500 freestyle: Glass (MID) 4:53.29; 100 backstroke: Duren (MID) 54.00; 100 breaststroke: Menninger (COS) 1:00.74
Girls swimming
Cosby 141, Midlothian 90
200 freestyle: Dafoe (COS) 1:57.05; 200 IM: Dodd (COS) 2:13.33; 50 freestyle: Thompson (COS) 26.03; 100 butterfly: Huang (COS) 1:00.21; 100 freestyle: Dodd (COS) 55.72; 500 freestyle: Dafoe (COS) 5:02.75; 100 backstroke: Stephens (COS) 1:01.36; 100 breaststroke: Doyle (COS) 1:09.48
Wrestling
Powhatan 70, Manchester 0
106: double forfeit; 113: double forfeit; 120: Coward (POW) p. Barnett 2:40; 126: Harness (POW) by forfeit; 132: Hall (POW) p. Scott 1:50; 138: Timmons (POW) p. Bowman 0:28; 145: VanBuskirk (POW) p. Willis 2:32; 152: Gaskin (POW) md. Ambler 13-0; 160: Cheatham (POW) p. Alan 1:22; 170: Camp (POW) p. Bradley 0:51; 182: Bastiensen (POW) p. Solomeida 2:48; 195: FitzSimmons (POW) by forfeit; 220: Holt (POW) by forfeit; 285: Palmore (POW) by forfeit
Powhatan 75, Monacan 0
106: double forfeit; 113: Coward (POW) p. White 3:16; 120: Harness (POW) d. Jeffrey 8-5; 126: double forfeit; 132: Hall (POW) p. Henderlic 0:28; 138: Timmons (POW) by forfeit; 145: VanBuskirk (POW) by forfeit; 152: Gaskin (POW) by forfeit; 160: Cheatham (POW) by forfeit; 170: Camp (POW) by forfeit; 182: Rehme (POW) p. Williams 2:01; 195: FitzSimmons (POW) by forfeit; 220: Holt (POW) by forfeit; 285: Palmore (POW) by forfeit
Powhatan 60, Cosby 12
106: Cramer (COS) by forfeit; 113: Coward (POW) d. Williams 9-5; 120: Harness (POW) p. Wilson 1:59; 126: Carter (COS) by forfeit; 132: Hall (POW) md. Burch 12-1; 138: Timmons (POW) md. Higgins 12-0; 145: VanBuskirk (POW) p. Collins 2:34; 152: Gaskin (POW) md. McCurdy 14-1; 160: Cheatham (POW) p. Helmandlar 2:03; 170: Camp (POW) p. Keefe 2:28; 182: Rehme (POW) d. Luvano 6-0; 195: FitzSimmons (POW) p. Geigling 4:25;220: Holt (POW) by forfeit 285: Palmore (POW) p. Murphy 3:19
Dinwiddie 63, Cumberland 6
106: Shumate (DIN) forfeit; 113: Barnes (DIN) p. Mitchell 0:34; 120: Akers (DIN ) forfeit; 126: Dayton (CBL) forfeit; 132: Williams (DIN) forfeit; 138: Mankin (DIN) forfeit; 145: double forfeit; 152: double forfeit; 160: Nunnally (DIN) dec. Dalton 8-1; 170: Cunningham (DIN) p. Price 1:00; 182: James (DIN) forfeit; 195: Duch (DIN) p. Tuttle 1:41; 220: Pfister (DIN) p. Johnson 0:20; 285: Simmons (DIN) p. Bryant 0:20
Dinwiddie 60, Meadowbrook 6
106: Shumate (DIN) forfeit; 113: Barnes (DIN) forfeit; 120: Akers (DIN) forfeit; 126: double forfeit; 132: Williams (DIN) forfeit; 138: Mankin (DIN) forfeit; 145: double forfeit; 152: double forfeit; 160: Nunnally (DIN) forfeit; 170: Cunningham (DIN) forfeit; 182: Perez (MEA) p. James 2:02; 195: Duch (DIN) forfeit; 220: Pfister (DIN) p. Falconer 0:58; 285: Simmons (DIN) forfeit
Fluvanna 27, Goochland 24
106: double forfeit; 113: double forfeit; 120: double forfeit; 126: double forfeit; 132: Summit (GCH) p. Dillon 0:37; 138: R. Vincent (GCH) p. Stulz 2:36; 145: Moreno (GCH) forfeit; 152: Metclaf (FLV) p. C. Vincent 2:41; 160: S. Olivia (FLV) dec. Hite 9-4; 170: A. Olivia (FLV) p. Wooton 0:22; 182: double forfeit; 195: Moore (FLV) p. McCaul 0:33; 220: Hamshar (FLV) p. Rosenbaum 2:30; 285: Doczi (GCH) forfeit