WASHINGTON — Josh Oduro's 19 points, 12 points and three steals helped George Mason defeat George Washington 66-53 in an Atlantic 10 contest on Wednesday night.

Justyn Fernandez added 15 points and Ronald Polite 12 for the Patriots (15-12, 7-7).

A 12-0 run in the first half gave George Mason a 9-point lead. The Patriots led 26-20 at the break, and GMU kept GW at bay behind Oduro’s 12 second-half points.

James Bishop led the Colonials (12-14, 6-7) with 23 points.

S.C.-Upstate 72, Longwood 67: Jordan Gainey scored 17 points as South Carolina Upstate beat Longwood in Spartanbug, S.C.

Justin Baily added 15 points and Khydarius Smith 14 for the Spartans (13-13, 8-7 Big South).

DeShaun Wade led the Lancers (18-10, 10-5) with 14 points, and Isaiah Wilkins scored 12 points.

Chattanooga 78, VMI 58: KC Hankton scored 13 points as Chattanooga (15-13, 7-8) rolled past VMI in a Southern Conference game in Lexington.

Rickey Bradley Jr. led the Keydets (6-22, 1-14) with 20 points.

Virginia Union 60, Shaw 53: Raemaad Wright scored 17 points and Robert Osborne 16 as Virginia Union handled Shaw in Raleigh, N.C.

Osborne added 10 rebounds for the Panthers (21-6, 11-4), who have already clinched the CIAA’s Northern Division.

Jamari Roberts led the Bears (14-13, 7-8) with 12 points.

Virginia State 85, Bowie State 69: Terrence Hunter-Whitfield scored 21 points as VSU downed Bowie State in a CIAA game in Ettrick.

Hunter-Whitfield, the Trojans’ leading scorer, returned after a two-game absence. Francis Fitzgerald added 17 points for VSU (16-9, 9-5).

Mark Bradshaw led the Bulldogs (6-21, 4-11) with 15 points.

Hampden-Sydney 109, Lynchburg 73: DJ Wright scored 23 points to lead five Tigers in double figures as H-SC, ranked 16th in Division III, swamped visiting Lynchburg for its 11th consecutive victory.

Davidson Hubbard added 18 points and 13 rebounds, and Adam Brazil scored 15 points and Ryan Clements and Ryan Blakey 11 apiece for the Tigers (20-4, 14-1).