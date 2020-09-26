Wes McElroy: Baseball brought delightful surprises

Then there are the Dodgers, who have racked up eight straight NL West titles and two pennants since 2013, yet find themselves still looking for their first World Series since the days of Kirk Gibson and Orel Hershiser in 1988.

But let’s get back to those pleasant surprises of this 60-game sprint season like the Chicago White Sox returning to October baseball for the first time since 2008 along with the San Diego Padres, who head into the postseason full of personality after ending a playoff drought that dates to 2006.

The Blue Jays started this season without a home after Canada’s government would not allow them to play north of the border, causing the vagabonds to almost relocate to Pittsburgh before finding shelter in Buffalo.

Yet, they are playing in the postseason.

Who would have predicted this in July?

Not enough uncertainty for you?

Buckle up and brace yourself for this upcoming week when the playoffs will open with a best-of-three series at the home of the division winners and highest seed wild card team.