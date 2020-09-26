Wes McElroy: Baseball brought delightful surprises

Today is the scheduled final day of Major League Baseball’s regular season.
It’s worth noting, not just because the playoffs begin Tuesday, but because there were days in June when the vitriol between the owners and players made us ponder if we’d even get to an opening day, never mind the last day.
Yet we’ve reached the final day of the regular season and every team is playing.
Who would have predicted that in July, when the Miami Marlins outbreak shut down themselves and the Philadelphia Phillies, causing a domino effect that left the Toronto Blue Jays and Washington Nationals idle for days and MLB racing to reschedule its calendar.
Just as things started to look better for Miami, 18 positive tests halted the St. Louis Cardinals for nearly two weeks.
Yet on the final day of the regular season, not only are the Marlins playing but they’re headed to the postseason for the first time since they won the World Series in 2003.
Who would have predicted that in July?
Joining the Marlins and possibly the Cardinals, whose magic number was 2 at the filing of this story, will be some predicted favorites. The Atlanta Braves have won three straight NL East titles while the New York Yankees return for the fourth year in a row and fifth time in the past six years seeking their 28th World Series.
Then there are the Dodgers, who have racked up eight straight NL West titles and two pennants since 2013, yet find themselves still looking for their first World Series since the days of Kirk Gibson and Orel Hershiser in 1988.
But let’s get back to those pleasant surprises of this 60-game sprint season like the Chicago White Sox returning to October baseball for the first time since 2008 along with the San Diego Padres, who head into the postseason full of personality after ending a playoff drought that dates to 2006.
The Blue Jays started this season without a home after Canada’s government would not allow them to play north of the border, causing the vagabonds to almost relocate to Pittsburgh before finding shelter in Buffalo.
Yet, they are playing in the postseason.
Who would have predicted this in July?
Not enough uncertainty for you?
Buckle up and brace yourself for this upcoming week when the playoffs will open with a best-of-three series at the home of the division winners and highest seed wild card team.
However, with no fans in the stands, the only relevant part of home-field advantage must just be last at-bats, and for some, that might not be an edge. As of Friday, four lower seeds — Cleveland, St. Louis, Miami and Toronto — had better road records than at home.
One of the pleasures about sports is: There is no script.
Who knows what could happen in October?
Maybe it’s the Dodgers’ year and Clayton Kershaw gets his first ring?
The Braves could have a breakthrough and keep the World Series trophy in the NL East?
This might finally be the fall that Indians end their 71-year World Series drought?
How crazy would it be if the Blue Jays bring the World Series home? Would the championship parade be in Buffalo or Toronto?
Wouldn’t it be the most “2020-thing ever” if the Marlins faced the Tampa Bay Rays in an all-Florida World Series that’s played in Texas?
Who knows what the next month of baseball will bring? Whatever it is, enjoy it. Especially when for so long this summer, there were many days when we thought we’d never get a day of baseball at all.
Wes McElroy hosts a daily sports talk show from 2-6 p.m. on 910 and 105.1.