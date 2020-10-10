Wes McElroy: It's time for the NFL to adopt a bubble defense

Have you ever had a morning when you sleep through the alarm, get out of bed and stub your toe, only to find the hot water heater is broken and your car has a flat tire?
Roger Goodell’s Wednesday morning was the NFL equivalent of that as the commissioner was greeted by his secretary who informed him the Tennessee Titans were on the line with more COVID-19 cases, New England’s’ Stephon Gilmore had tested positive a day after playing in a nationally televised game and the Las Vegas Raiders also had a positive test and New Orleans was inquiring about moving “Monday Night Football” to Indianapolis because of the possible impact of Hurricane Delta.
A stubbed toe, cold shower, and a flat tire would’ve sounded pretty good to Goodell as this all went down before 9 a.m.
Right after Goodell chased his Tums with some Maalox; he should have made two more calls: first, to the NFL Players Association and the second to Marriott, the official hotel of the NFL to discuss putting together a bubble as soon as possible.
After a week that has involved positive cases on the Titans, Raiders, Patriots, and Kansas City Chiefs, the NFL needs to look at home market bubbles.
No plan is foolproof and the NFL is quickly realizing its plan is no exception.
As witnessed with the Titans, daily testing caught the positive results of a player two Thursdays ago and an assistant coach a day later, but just as Tennessee thought it had found relief by getting to game day against Minnesota, what the Titans didn’t realize was that the virus was just starting to fester in the immune systems of players and wouldn’t be detected until tests in the days following the game.
It was a similar situation with Gilmore in New England. After three straight days of negatives test days following Cam Newton’s news, Gilmore found himself among the positives. This was after the reigning NFL defensive player of the year was in on 100% of the Patriots’ defensive snaps on Monday night, in the team plane with teammates, and embracing Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes after the game.
Like David hitting Goliath in the right spot or Luke’s direct hit to the Death Star, the NFL’s plan in the past 10 days has been infiltrated by the ivirus incubation period, a factor for which it couldn’t plan.
It’s time for the NFL to starting thinking about packing the final three months of the season into a home market bubble.
The players will not like the idea of leaving their families and living in a hotel, but how do they feel about getting paid?
Missed games are missed money. No games played mean no paychecks.
This may sound like an overreaction to some because it’s only Week 5. But by Week 5, the NFL has already dodged a few major bullets including that the Titans’ outbreak didn’t become a Vikings outbreak after their game.
The NFL can issue statements about fines, forfeits, and penalties of lost draft picks to curb protocol violations like the Titans having unauthorized workouts reportedly held on Sept. 30 after being warned against them or the Las Vegas Raiders going unmasked to a fundraiser. But what about the situations where players are wearing masks and not going out into social settings yet their kids come home from school or youth sporting events as cold and flu season ramps up?
It may be early, but the NFL will start running short on flexibility while postponements continue.
Having a “Monday Night Football” doubleheader sounds like a two-thumbs-up idea to me, but isn’t it unfair to the Bills to play Tuesday and then face the Chiefs on a short week because of the Titans’ foolishness and their recent protocol violations?
Yet no NFL team wants to win by forfeit because no game played means no payday for either team.
One commonly said idea — yet not thought out — is for the NFL to add extra weeks to finish the regular season.
What if Green Bay is fortunate enough to play 16 games in 17 weeks and earns the top seed in the NFC. Is it fair for the Packers to sit around for three weeks without playing games while the rest of the league finishes up?
The answer is no.
The NFL can still pull off a competitive, fair and full season, but under its current plan, the remainder will feel like much more of the same with rescheduled and postponed games. When bye weeks run out, there’s a good chance of backlogged games.
It’s time to pause the league for two weeks and allow for an incubation period to get everyone right as teams and the league make arrangements as well as players and their families.
The NFL should reopen the opt-out period for players and also offer the opportunity for players to bring their families with them if they choose.
After that, the pattern will be hotel, practice facility, hotel, and airport for road games, hotel, play the game and then back to the hotel.
This is a much easier idea to type when you aren’t the one who has to live it, but this won’t get easier for the NFL in the weeks and months to come.
Some might say it’s too late for the NFL to go to a bubble.
Perhaps, but late might be better than never.