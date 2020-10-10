Wes McElroy: It's time for the NFL to adopt a bubble defense

Have you ever had a morning when you sleep through the alarm, get out of bed and stub your toe, only to find the hot water heater is broken and your car has a flat tire?

Roger Goodell’s Wednesday morning was the NFL equivalent of that as the commissioner was greeted by his secretary who informed him the Tennessee Titans were on the line with more COVID-19 cases, New England’s’ Stephon Gilmore had tested positive a day after playing in a nationally televised game and the Las Vegas Raiders also had a positive test and New Orleans was inquiring about moving “Monday Night Football” to Indianapolis because of the possible impact of Hurricane Delta.

A stubbed toe, cold shower, and a flat tire would’ve sounded pretty good to Goodell as this all went down before 9 a.m.

Right after Goodell chased his Tums with some Maalox; he should have made two more calls: first, to the NFL Players Association and the second to Marriott, the official hotel of the NFL to discuss putting together a bubble as soon as possible.

After a week that has involved positive cases on the Titans, Raiders, Patriots, and Kansas City Chiefs, the NFL needs to look at home market bubbles.

No plan is foolproof and the NFL is quickly realizing its plan is no exception.