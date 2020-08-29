Wes McElroy: Pro athletes acted together for social impact

How many times have you played the “what if” game in sports?
It’s where you ponder what might have happened if something did or didn’t happen. How could it have affected the future of sports?
What if Portland had drafted Michael Jordan instead of Sam Bowie?
What if Bo Jackson had a healthier hip?
What if the refs never made the tuck rule call? Would Tom Brady have gone on to win six rings?
You can play the “what if” game all day if you want. Yet, one long pondered hypothetical became a reality this week.
The “what if a team ever boycotted” question was answered when the Milwaukee Bucks refused to take the floor in their NBA playoff game to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis.
The Bucks’ unprecedented decision shut down a NBA playoff tripleheader and created aftershocks in other leagues.
The WNBA stood with its NBA brothers and boycotted its playoff slate that night. Then the Milwaukee Brewers said they would not play their game in support of their NBA colleagues. That was followed by Mookie Betts telling his Los Angeles Dodgers teammates that he was going to sit out their game Wednesday.
They not only listened to him, they sat out as well.
The next day nine NFL teams including the Washington Football Team said they would not practice on Thursday in response to the shooting of Blake.
The NHL postponed Thursday night’s playoff games to stand with the other leagues. That was followed by 14 MLB teams including the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies not taking the field as the two teams said in a joint statement “to use their platform to call attention to the racial and social injustice that continues to exist in our country.”
It’s clear in 2020 athletes aren’t “sticking to sports” and players aren’t slowing down as they are finding support from teammates, other sports leagues and their coaches including Washington football coach Ron Rivera, who once believed as a player it wasn’t his place to speak up on societal issues.
“We were athletes, we played the sport. Nobody really seemed to follow us or pay attention to us in terms of that. It was ‘We were athletes, hey they’re athletes. They do what they do,’ “ said Rivera on Thursday after postponing practice to hold a day of conversation and reflection with this team.
“I told our players today I had a player in Carolina that made a tremendous impact on me, and that’s Eric Reid. The biggest thing that happened there is I listened more so than I did anything else. The thing I’m learning now is just to listen to the guys, listen to their feelings. Really, it helps to understand when you just focus in on just them, just their thought process. We have a lot of things going through our minds, but during those moments today, I really just focused in on what the guys were saying. It was really a tremendous thing to listen to, to their feelings. You come away realizing and recognizing that these are young men that shouldn’t have to worry about these types of things, and unfortunately, they do. It’s something that needs to be corrected, so people can go about their lives in a manner where they’re free, where they truly are free of having any fear of anything.”
In the offseason, Virginia football players and staff members connected through Zoom meetings about their experiences with social injustice and together formed “Groundskeepers.” One of their first initiatives to unite the community came earlier this month when members of the team led a number of small groups through the streets of Charlottesville in honor of Heather Heyer, a counterprotester who was killed during the “Unite the Right” rally three years ago.
“My players have chosen to accept this idea and this movement of being Groundskeepers, helping UVA become and maintain and be the very best version of itself,” said coach Bronco Mendenhall in an online video after taking part in the march. “In our mission statement at UVA, I just read this, it [states] ‘developing responsible citizen leaders.’ That’s my passion. I chose UVA, not just because of football but my passion is developing young people through football. UVA, it seems wants to do the same thing as a purpose, developing young people to be responsible citizen leaders.”
The NBA and National Basketball Players Association said Friday not only that play would resume but that the league and its players will work together on a number of initiatives, one being voting locations in every NBA city where the league’s franchise owns and controls its arena property.
The word “unprecedented” seems to be one most used to describe sports in 2020.
How could it not in a year when the NCAA tournament was canceled, major sports were shut down for four months, and now it’s August and we are watching the NBA and NHL in things “bubbles” while Major League Baseball is trying to pull off a 60-game season?
However, 2020 isn’t even close to finished, and the actions of teams around different leagues on Wednesday and Thursday took sports to a new unprecedented level as they harnessed their collective power.
Agree or disagree with players sitting out games, but it’s impossible to ignore the historical magnitude of their actions, which showed an impact among all sports.
Wes McElroy hosts a daily sports talk show from 2-6 p.m. on 910 and 105.1.