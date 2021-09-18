Wes McElroy Q&A: Catching up with JMU kicker Ethan Ratke

Last Saturday, Atlee graduate and JMU kicker Ethan Ratke became the FCS all-time leader in points by a kicker with 417 and tied the career record for field goals with 75. Before he entered Saturday night’s game against Weber State, he and Wes McElroy discussed kicking, clearing his head and being in awe of some NFL kickers.
Question: What is it like going into a game like last Saturday and this Saturday where you know have the chance to break major college football records?
Answer: It was a bit of a challenge. I guess I was really just trying to focus on what I had to do to be successful in the game, and I wasn’t really thinking about the records at a time when we were out there. The after we made the kicks and made the kick that put us over the edge, we celebrated a little bit and then kind of just got locked back in into the game.
Question: Take me inside your mind. How do you clear your head space before a field goal?
Answer: It’s kind of just a lot of practice and I’ve been trying to work at it for years of just controlling my emotions before I go out there. Sometimes my mind just kind of wanders when I’m out there and sometimes I am thinking about something that I shouldn’t be thinking about. For the most part, I just try to stay really calm and just control myself and control my emotions and try not to get too excited or too down or that kind of thing.
Question: What do you mean you’re thinking about something you shouldn’t be thinking about? Are you thinking about a trigonometry test you have coming up?
Answer: You got to go out there and your mind is sort of totally empty and it ends up being free flowing. So I’ll go out there and I’ll just hear like a noise in the stadium and I’ll just be like, “oh, what’s that?” Or sometimes it’s random thoughts, and ... I’ve been out there before and “missing this” might cross my mind.
Usually though when it all changes, as soon as the snap happens and the cadence, everything pretty much shuts down — I think about nothing. That’s how it usually works for me.
Question: When was the first time you remember putting your foot to a ball and realizing you could put it where you wanted in the air?
Answer: It was the summer before my freshman year of high school and I was just kind of messing around with a friend of mine and he was thinking about going out for the football team. So I went out with him and we were just kicking footballs and I was like “I’m kind of good at this.” So I told my dad about it and he and I go out in the summertime and I show him that I can kick. I played soccer my whole life and so it wasn’t totally foreign to me. [I kicked the ball] and [Dad] kind of just laughed and was telling me I’ve got to go out for the team.
And that’s that.
Question: Quarterbacks study other quarterbacks and pass rushers study other rushers. Do you study any NFL kickers?
Answer: A little bit but I try not to at this point. When the season starts going, what’s important is just ... trying to keep the same form and not make a lot of changes. So I’ll watch NFL games and I’m more just in awe of NFL kickers like Justin Tucker or Daniel Carlson. I don’t try and watch those games and then try to replicate what they’re doing in the next practice, because at this point I’ve got to sort of keep everything the same.
Question: You are No. 91. Explain to me why defensive linemen want kickers numbers and kickers want defensive lineman numbers?
Answer: I really can’t... all I know is I was given 91 and I haven’t been able to let it go.
Question: Your teammate Mike Greene told me he likes to wear single digits because it’s slimming. Does 91 make you feel ... bigger and badder?
Answer: We could go with that [says laughing].