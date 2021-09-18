Wes McElroy Q&A: Catching up with JMU kicker Ethan Ratke

Question: What do you mean you’re thinking about something you shouldn’t be thinking about? Are you thinking about a trigonometry test you have coming up?

Answer: You got to go out there and your mind is sort of totally empty and it ends up being free flowing. So I’ll go out there and I’ll just hear like a noise in the stadium and I’ll just be like, “oh, what’s that?” Or sometimes it’s random thoughts, and ... I’ve been out there before and “missing this” might cross my mind.

Usually though when it all changes, as soon as the snap happens and the cadence, everything pretty much shuts down — I think about nothing. That’s how it usually works for me.

Question: When was the first time you remember putting your foot to a ball and realizing you could put it where you wanted in the air?