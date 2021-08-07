Wes McElroy Q&A: WFT center Chase Roullier talks about training camp

Answer: Just getting back here with all the guys. There’s a special closeness you get with all your team when you’re out here grinding together from sunup to sundown. There’s something special about the connection you get with your teammates.

Question: With a rookie in Sam Cosmi and a new teammate like Charles Leno, is there a hazing or initiation by the veteran offensive linemen?

Answer: There’s just little things where we might ask the rookie to go get us water or just little tasks that are nothing big.

You know, we’re out here to help each other. We’re not trying to make it at any tougher on one another than it already is. As rookies, we were all there. We understand how difficult it is to be learning an offense and then also just kind of learning how to be an NFL player.

Question: What’s it like to be working with Ryan Fitzpatrick?

Answer: There is not a moment in time where you might not get a little joke or a little snide comment from him. It could be, everyone is dying of heat and a dead tired, and he’s still able to crack a little joke to get everyone to smile out there.