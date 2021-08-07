Wes McElroy Q&A: WFT center Chase Roullier talks about training camp

Washington Football Team center Chase Roullier talks with Wes McElroy about surviving training camp, his new line mates and working with veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick.
Question: What’s the worst part of training camp?
Answer: Definitely ... the heat.
It’s hot out here in July. Whether you’re in Richmond or you’re in Ashburn. It’s hot and humid and you start putting a bunch of pads on, and it feels like you’re wearing a winter coat while you’re out there in the 95-degree heat, and you start sweating.
For me, I start changing shorts so that the quarterbacks can make sure they can get the ball on the snap. Are [they] able to grip it and throw it? That’s probably the biggest thing ... just trying to fight through that and to make sure my hands are dry too. That’s a whole uphill battle as well.
Question: How often have you changed shorts in a practice this week?
Answer: I think being from Minnesota, when I first got here, I was sweating a lot more, but I’m maybe starting to get used to it. I probably should’ve changed at the end of practice [today], but I was able to just get through with one today.
Question: What’s the best part of training camp?
Answer: Just getting back here with all the guys. There’s a special closeness you get with all your team when you’re out here grinding together from sunup to sundown. There’s something special about the connection you get with your teammates.
Question: With a rookie in Sam Cosmi and a new teammate like Charles Leno, is there a hazing or initiation by the veteran offensive linemen?
Answer: There’s just little things where we might ask the rookie to go get us water or just little tasks that are nothing big.
You know, we’re out here to help each other. We’re not trying to make it at any tougher on one another than it already is. As rookies, we were all there. We understand how difficult it is to be learning an offense and then also just kind of learning how to be an NFL player.
Question: What’s it like to be working with Ryan Fitzpatrick?
Answer: There is not a moment in time where you might not get a little joke or a little snide comment from him. It could be, everyone is dying of heat and a dead tired, and he’s still able to crack a little joke to get everyone to smile out there.
Question: We hear of quarterbacks working and gelling with their wide receivers. What’s it like building a relationship between QB and center?
Answer: He’s a veteran guy. He’s had a lot of centers. I’ve had a lot of quarterbacks. I think we both gotten pretty accustomed to transitioning to the other position, respectively. I think, we’ve done well with communicating with one another,
I feel like we’ve gotten pretty well-accustomed to each other already, and obviously the more reps we get during training camp, the better that we’ll continue to get.
Obviously, Ryan’s a fantastic guy, fantastic quarterback; he’s been a very fun to have in the huddle or have in the locker room.