Wes McElroy: Some MLB experiments should be kept

Surviving 2020 has brought us quite a few changes.
Some have been hard lessons like remembering to always double-check that the Zoom camera is off or that asking your spouse for a haircut is never a good idea.
On the flip side, after seven months in a pandemic, we’ve learned how to tackle at-home projects, and others have found the morning commute is much more pleasant going downstairs instead of down I-64.
Some changes haven’t been all that bad and the same can be said for what MLB experienced over its abbreviated 60-game schedule.
This week MLB commissioner Rob Manfred took a moment before the World Series to campaign for a few changes that baseball tried. Of those implemented for their shortened schedule were seven-inning doubleheaders, the universal designated hitter and expanding rosters.
Manfred, in an interview with The Associated Press this week, endorsed two as part of baseball’s future: playoff expansion and continuing to start extra innings with runners on second base.
“People were wildly unenthusiastic about the changes. And then when they saw them in action, they were much more positive,” Manfred said. “I like the idea of, and I’m choosing my words carefully here, an expanded playoff format. I don’t think we would do 16 like we did this year. I think we do have to be cognizant of making sure that we preserve the importance of our regular season. But I think something beyond the 10 that we were at would be a good change.”
Let it be noted that upon presenting Sports Editor Michael Phillips a column idea about what changes MLB should keep and discard, he warned me that any support of playoff expansion would result in a COVID-19 test by jamming my column up my nose.
It’s not my wish to see MLB expand its postseason because it will devalue the little urgency that is left in the regular season. However, to my newspaper boss and to all those opposed, a bigger playoff field is coming for at least one reason: television revenue.
In a year when teams dealt with a combined $3 billion in operating losses, MLB will search any financial stream to bring in more money, and pitching another round of the postseason to the networks could help refill MLB’s piggy bank.
Perhaps there could be a 14-team field where three divisional winners are joined by four wild cards. Three opening series would be 2 vs. 7, 3 vs. 6, and 4 vs. 5 while the best record in each league earns a bye.
MLB may not want 16 teams, but it will find a way to increase the field from 10 to enlarge its October cash flow.
While playoff expansion won’t get my full support, the reasons for it are understandable. The same can’t be said for MLB wanting to start extra innings with a runner on base.
There are a lot of quality ideas MLB could adapt from minor league baseball, but this is not one of them.
In the minors, each game isn’t so much about a win or loss as it is players’ development. There is no need to play long innings in which position players could jeopardize their careers by volunteering to pitch. Also, after nine innings, fans have had their fill of baseball and want to see the fireworks they promised their little ones.
In MLB, wins and losses do count, and even with a 162-game schedule, each one does matter, so why have teams play nine hard-fought even innings only to change the game for extras?
Manfred said, “I think the players like it. I think it’s really good from a safety and health perspective that keeps us from putting players in situations where they’re out there too long or in positions they’re not used to playing.”
If the commissioner wouldn’t mind, we’ll need to see a poll, audit or some documentation of the players who like this idea because one of the few public pieces of feedback from a player I could find was pitcher Mike Clevinger, who took to social media in July referring to the rule as “the whackest [manure] I’ve ever seen.”
Baseball needs to enforce pace-of-play rules, but the beauty of baseball is it’s played without a clock. It should not be put on fast forward just because a game goes to extra innings.
My vote is to keep the designated hitter in both leagues, but don’t expect to see it next season as it will be a bargaining chip in the upcoming collective bargaining battle between the union and MLB.
MLB can feel free to drop seven-inning doubleheaders, and the three-batter minimum can be trashed. Yet the limited noninjury mound visits make sense. There are only so many timeouts granted to an NFL or NBA coach. The same should apply to managers.
More 6 p.m. local starting times get my full support as well as adding a “mercy rule” in the regular season for any game decided by 10 runs or more after seven innings.
OK, that last one never existed, but I still think it makes sense as does bringing back single-admission doubleheaders, bullpen carts and at least one afternoon World Series game.
Sound crazy?
Maybe, still not as farfetched as starting an inning with a runner on second or asking your wife to give you a haircut.