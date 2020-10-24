Wes McElroy: Some MLB experiments should be kept

In the minors, each game isn’t so much about a win or loss as it is players’ development. There is no need to play long innings in which position players could jeopardize their careers by volunteering to pitch. Also, after nine innings, fans have had their fill of baseball and want to see the fireworks they promised their little ones.

In MLB, wins and losses do count, and even with a 162-game schedule, each one does matter, so why have teams play nine hard-fought even innings only to change the game for extras?

Manfred said, “I think the players like it. I think it’s really good from a safety and health perspective that keeps us from putting players in situations where they’re out there too long or in positions they’re not used to playing.”

If the commissioner wouldn’t mind, we’ll need to see a poll, audit or some documentation of the players who like this idea because one of the few public pieces of feedback from a player I could find was pitcher Mike Clevinger, who took to social media in July referring to the rule as “the whackest [manure] I’ve ever seen.”

Baseball needs to enforce pace-of-play rules, but the beauty of baseball is it’s played without a clock. It should not be put on fast forward just because a game goes to extra innings.