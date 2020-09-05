Wes McElroy: What will happen in the NFL before it happens

Heads up! The NFL starts Thursday night.
Maybe you forgot or maybe you’ve lost track of the weeks, which has been known to happen in 2020.
Certainly, the excitement level feels different in the time of COVID-19, and with no preseason games, fans haven’t been able to get a first look at their teams. For some of you, your fantasy football draft was almost an oversight when in other years you’d be counting down the hours to the first pick.
However, once things are kicked off this week, things will feel more normal as we settle in to watch our teams and lose our minds with Week 1 overreactions.
On reactions, these should get a few. Here are my annual 10 bold predictions for the upcoming season.
The Colts charge out of the gate: With no preseason, the Indianapolis Colts will benefit from Phillips Rivers’ understanding of Frank Reich’s offense from their time together in San Diego as they start the season 6-1 before heading into a November 8 matchup against Baltimore.
Marlon Mack and Jonathan Taylor will surge as one of the best 1-2 backfield punches in the NFL running behind a wall led by Quenton Nelson. The addition of DeForest Buckner will upgrade their defense as well.
Indianapolis will win the AFC South at 11-5.
Russell Wilson finally will be named MVP: You can make the argument that no player means more to his team’s success than Wilson, a former Collegiate star, in Seattle yet he’s never received a single MVP vote in his time in the league.
Riddle me that one Batman?
Wilson will again top 4,000 yards passing and throw for 35 touchdowns, leading Seattle back to the playoffs in a season when he finally gets his due.
A records wreck: Because of COVID-19, not every team will play 16 games, which will make for an intense debate in December when the league tries to figure out tiebreaker scenarios for the new extra wild card spot.
The Washington Football Team’s future begins: The Washington Football team will finish the season 5-11, showing signs of inconsistency but also growth that will encourage fans and coach Ron Rivera about the prospects of Dwayne Haskins and this team.
While not making the postseason, Washington will create January headlines when it holds a press conference to announce the new team name: the Washington Red Wolves.
What is unclear in my crystal ball is if Dan Snyder will still be the owner?
One more time. Zero dry eyes: As the clock ticks down in Washington’s final home game in Week 16, Rivera calls a timeout in the final moments of a pending win over Carolina and inserts Alex Smith to take one more NFL snap in the regular season, completing one of the most amazing comebacks by an athlete.
Smith is then carried off the field on the shoulders of his teammates.
Youthful exuberance in the NFC East as it produces both rookies of the year: CeeDee Lamb’s 61 receptions and nine touchdowns will cause him to overtake C.D. Parker as the most popular “C.D” in Texas while Chase Young joins the Bosa brothers as next young Ohio State Buckeye to wreak havoc with quarterbacks and backfields across the league.
Also, in rookie news from the East, Jalen Hurts will start one game (at least) this season for an injured Carson Wentz, leading the Eagles to victory with three touchdown passes. This instantly causes Eagles fans to dial up WIP Sports Talk Radio in Philly demanding Wentz be benched or traded before the sun rises that Monday and that Hurts is “the franchise.”
Here today; gone tomorrow...or in a few weeks: Some team will sign Antonio Brown this season. Brown will not end the season with that team.
Playoffs? Playoffs! Your NFC divisional champions will be San Francisco, New Orleans, Minnesota, Dallas, with Tampa Bay, Seattle and Philadelphia as wild cards.
In the AFC, Baltimore, Kansas City, Indianapolis, and Buffalo will win their divisions as Pittsburgh, Los Angeles and Cleveland will fill out the wild card spots.
The AFC championship: In a wild twist of fate, the Chargers will face and be eliminated by their former quarterback Phillip Rivers and the Colts in the first round.
Indianapolis will go on to reach the AFC championship game for the first time since 2014 before being eliminated by the Kansas City Chiefs.
The NFC championship: The NFC championship game will give us the rubber match of Tom Brady’s Buccaneers and Drew Brees’ Saints, who split the regular season.
In true gut-wrenching playoff form for the Saints, New Orleans will feel victory is in its grasp after Cam Jordan forces a late fourth-quarter fumble, but Mike Evans will track down and strip Jordan. Tampa Bay will recover, giving Brady new life to set up Ryan Succop’s 46-yard game-winning field goal, making Tampa Bay the first host team to play in the Super Bowl.
You think that’s a weird ending? Have you watched the Saints in the postseason the past three years?
Bonus prediction: Chiefs repeat and the dynasty conversation begins.
Think these things can’t happen? It’s 2020. Anything can happen.
Wes McElroy hosts a daily sports talk show from 2-6 p.m. on 910 and 105.1.