Wes McElroy: What will happen in the NFL before it happens

Russell Wilson finally will be named MVP: You can make the argument that no player means more to his team’s success than Wilson, a former Collegiate star, in Seattle yet he’s never received a single MVP vote in his time in the league.

Riddle me that one Batman?

Wilson will again top 4,000 yards passing and throw for 35 touchdowns, leading Seattle back to the playoffs in a season when he finally gets his due.

A records wreck: Because of COVID-19, not every team will play 16 games, which will make for an intense debate in December when the league tries to figure out tiebreaker scenarios for the new extra wild card spot.

The Washington Football Team’s future begins: The Washington Football team will finish the season 5-11, showing signs of inconsistency but also growth that will encourage fans and coach Ron Rivera about the prospects of Dwayne Haskins and this team.

While not making the postseason, Washington will create January headlines when it holds a press conference to announce the new team name: the Washington Red Wolves.

What is unclear in my crystal ball is if Dan Snyder will still be the owner?