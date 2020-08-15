McElroy: College football needs a commissioner. It will never happen.

Often in life we open our mouths and say things we know that’ll never happen, like, “You know what I would do if I won the lottery?” or “I’m going to tell my boss what to do with this report!”
Many moons ago, when we attended sporting events, there always seemed to be that one buffoon to declare, "Even I could make that play!”
No you couldn’t, sir.
Along the same lines, a frequent question in this chaotic time in college football has been: What if there was a single commissioner overseeing the Football Bowl Subdivision?
Nice thought, but there’s a better chance of you hitting the Powerball.
It doesn’t take being a coach or and athletic director to know who runs college football at the FBS level. That would be the commissioners of the ACC, Big 10, Big 12, Pac 12 and SEC.
They have the power, and as human nature would dictate, when you have power, you don’t just give it up to someone else willingly.
Hall of Fame broadcaster Dan Patrick said it best on his radio show, referring to the Power 5 conferences and commissioners as “the five crime mob families, and each of them is looking out for their own best interests.”
OK, so maybe it’s a little extreme to compare the SEC to the Colombos or the ACC to the Gambinos, but you get the point: there are five bosses, the money is big, and while these five know they run the show and get their conferences a big share, they are still trying to take money out of each other’s pocket.
Unlike the Three Musketeers, this isn’t “one for all and all for one."
That’s part of the problem.
Only two short weeks ago, Sports Illustrated reported that should the NCAA postpone fall sports to the spring, leaving only the Football Bowl Subdivision to play (the NCAA doesn’t oversee the FBS), that the Power 5 conferences could possibly proceed with their own championships, perhaps creating the optics that it’s safe for all sports including football.
Fast forward 14 days later, and the NCAA has postponed fall sports, and so has the Big 10 and PAC-12.
This past week makes a great case for centralized leadership in college football. Many, including yours truly would like to know what medical information the Big 10 and Pac 12 possesses to where they feel it isn’t safe to play.
In fairness, the COVID footprint of the PAC 12 was a major factor in their inability to play. There are teams still under local health guidelines that can’t get together in groups of over 50 and some who still aren’t allowed to throw a football between two people due to local restrictions.
But what do the Big 10 medical advisors know to believe it’s not safe to play and vice versa as Big 10 fans want to know what information the ACC possesses after the chair of their medical advisory team, Dr. Cameron Wolfe of Duke, told Sports Business Daily in an interview that the conference has plenty of obstacles but can move forward safely.
The lack of unity is extremely concerning.
The SEC announced last week it would test athletes in contact sports twice a week before games. This week the Big 12 said it was upping their testing to three times before a contest. Last we heard, the ACC was following the NCAA guidelines of just once per week in season.
But what are the testing standards now in training camp, especially when students are returning to campus across the country?
Some schools such as Boston College, Clemson, Virginia and Notre Dame are releasing their testing results. Others such as Florida State and Virginia Tech have not.
Duke’s head coach David Cutcliffe announced Friday the Blue Devils are being tested twice a week in camp, meanwhile Syracuse football players didn’t take the field three times in the span of 8 days due to safety and testing concerns.
What if there was a person, or even a committee, that could set the standards for a uniform mandatory testing policy in camp, as well as the season, for all FBS conferences?
What if there was someone to lead a collaboration of conference doctors to form an FBS medical board to share information?
What if, even for schools that don’t release testing numbers to the public, they would still have to be released internally in order to be held accountable?
Those hypotheticals seem almost as farfetched as me hitting MegaMillions or your loudmouth buddy boasting about being able to make that diving catch.
It would make all the sense in the world for centralized leadership in college football.
It may not, alone, save the college football season; but it sure could help keep it moving forward.