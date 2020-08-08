Testing for COVID-19 has been a major matter of concern across the country since we first heard the word “coronavirus” in March.
The questions have only grown in abundance over time: are there enough tests? Which one works and how long until results are received?
Many of these global issues have caused major challenges in league protocols as sports have made their return to the field. Among the testing snags, one, in particular, presented a problem this week for a NFL quarterback and his family.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matt Stafford was removed on Tuesday from the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list following what the team called a false positive test.
Stafford appeared over the weekend on the NFL’s newly created list, noting either a player who has tested positive or has been in close contact with someone who has been diagnosed with the virus.
The 12-year veteran ultimately was found to be in neither category. For the quarterback, his name surfacing on the list only caused him to miss a few days of workouts, yet his wife and family had to deal with far more.
Stafford's wife, Kelly, posted a social media message blasting the NFL for the headaches that were caused. "Even after we knew it was false positive, our school told us (our kids) were not allowed back, I was approached in a grocery store and told I was 'endangering others,' my kids were harassed and kicked off a playground.”
Mrs. Stafford went on to write "I don't blame these scenarios on any of the people directly involved. I understand where they are coming from, but I do blame the NFL. I blame the NFL for not holding themselves accountable. These are people's lives and livelihoods that are in those results in THEIR test sites. Maybe we should be absolutely positive a person has covid before releasing that info to the world.”
The NFL updated its testing protocols on Friday noting “if a player with no known history of COVID-19 infection receives a new positive test and is asymptomatic, then two types of confirmatory tests will be run on the day following the positive test result.”
“Molecular tests or PCR-based tests are the most accurate for testing a symptomatic patient”, noted Michelle Doll, M.D., M.P.H., an Associate Hospital Epidemiologist at VCU Health and an Assistant Professor in the Department of Internal Medicine's Division of Infectious Diseases at VCU School of Medicine, who wrote me this week in an email.
“They are the tests being used generally in acute care hospitals, college campuses and sports programs. With any test though, there is the possibility of both false positives and false negatives, and this test is no exception. For example, false negatives can occur if the swab was not done rigorously enough to sample the virus. False positives can occur from cross-contamination of specimens in the lab or at the site of collection. To add confusion, shedding of the actual virus can be unpredictable, such that symptomatic persons may stop shedding the virus from the nose before they are fully recovered, or they may continue to remain positive long after recovery and even when they're no longer infectious.”
Confusion was in abundance in MLB’s opening week with Washington Nationals star Juan Soto, was sat down for the first seven games of the season because of a positive test on July 23.. Soto then received back-to-back negative tests from MLB’s lab over a 24 hour span. According to USA Today, “the Nationals star had as many as six negative tests following his lone positive one — three by the league’s lab, three administered directly by the team.”
There’s no doubt with a virus, that is still so fairly new with much unknown, it is better to be safe than sorry. At the same time, false positives could have major ramifications. Under the NCAA guidelines, a positive test would require a minimum of 10 days isolation, and an even longer separation for those who’ve been in close contact.
“That would be the same in-season (and) out of season,” said Virginia Tech Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mark Rogers in a Zoom call with media this week. “Close contacts would be identified by the Health Department when they do their contact tracing. Those would go in quarantine for 14 days. The reason for that is because if they develop symptoms we want to make sure that we can limit that exposure. Isolation is for positive cases and quarantine is for close contacts.”
One player down with a positive test can present a headache for a head coach and a team but the ripple effect of those in close contact with a football player could soar in numbers and with NCAA guidelines requiring testing just once per week, how could it be known if a false positive triggered it all?
“The safest thing is for the player to sit out, but balancing risks and benefits, I imagine teams will eventually adopt a re-test method for addressing asymptomatic and unexpected positive tests. In that protocol, you would want to see at least two more tests come back negative, separated by 24 hours,” added Doll. “More time and more subsequent tests will increase your certainty in calling the original test 'false positive.' Remember, too, that your interpretation of results is influenced by what is going on locally – if your team is in the middle of an outbreak, then you will take that positive result a lot more seriously because, statistically speaking, it becomes more likely that it was real even if a subsequent test is negative.”
In the bigger picture of this pandemic, a false positive is certainly far better than a false negative, and airing on the side of caution is always the better call.
Yet, in a time when many are in the search for answers, some are finding that on occasion the results of a test can leave us with even more questions.
