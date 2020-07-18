Former Washington cornerback Fred Smoot is one of the leading advocates for the name Red Wolves as a replacement for Redskins.
Question: Where did you first come across the idea of “Red Wolves”?
Answer: All right, it started with me because I am a “Game of Thrones” fan. Love it, love it, love it.
I just thought to look at the names, especially the new names; they're starting to get away from the old mascots.
Nobody looks at the Tennessee Titans. What is a Titan? You know? It's, it's a character, you know?
The wolf - and it’s always a pack of wolves. It's never one wolf. So I was like: that'll be the name, and literally the Red Wolves came because me and one of my homeboys is joking and talking about it and it would be the Red Wolves and that allows us to keep the HTTR and to keep a lot of things.
It just flows to me.
Question: You are very passionate about this idea. How does it flow to you?
Answer: Luckily I got kids, so they keep me young. In a way I want to think: If I was a player right now...
In thinking about the names we've got to pick between - would I want to be a “Red Tail”?
I love the (meaning) of the Tuskegee Airmen. This is a great honor. But I don't know if I want to break the huddle and just say the word “Red Tail”?
Will it crank me up? Can I get emotional with it? Can it be an experience between me and the fan base?
With the "Warriors," I think that's gonna be one of the top names, but what monikers do you take on? What game day rituals do you have?
I just think the Red Wolves come with so many things. You can adapt to it, you know, it's crazy (with all the) possibilities.
Question: If I gave you 15 minutes with Dan Snyder, how would you pitch “Red Wolves” to him for the new name?
Answer: All right. You got to know you got to know the enemy you're dealing with. Now we're talking about a billionaire that is used to big deals and big dreams. You got to tell the guy like this, point blank, period: This is how you make you money.
First of all, we're doing a full rebrand without doing a full rebrand. All the fans (can) keep anything HTTR. They get to keep the colors, the burgundy and gold.
Not only is this red wolf still connected to the spirit animals and Native Americans, it’s connected to the military with a squadron of the Navy called Red Wolves. So it’s showing appreciation to both.
When you do it also gives your fan base something to play off of (howling).
Like I said, there's nothing like when the fans crank us up. The fans have the energy. They bring the energy in the house. What are they gonna do with the name “Warriors?”
This is your one chance to do what no franchise has had a chance to do. We bring (people) totally in and everybody has to go buy new apparel, but it feels like the old apparel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Smoot??? Ya' mean Motor Mouth of Defensive Backfield... I kinda miss him... But I like the Red Tails, too... So did a lot of 20 year old white bomber pilots... ~~~ Bob
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.