McElroy: How ODU coach Ricky Rahne is adjusting to the postponement of football

Old Dominion football coach Ricky Rahne sat down with Wes McElroy to discuss the Monarchs postponing their season, if spring football can happen, and an unforgettable moment with his son.
Question: Once it became official, how did you process that you wouldn’t be coaching football this fall?
Answer: This is something that I love to do. The second day was the hardest, quite frankly, it kind of hits you the second day you wake up and that day was definitely the hardest for me.
I was lucky enough to be able to have a great staff that kind of picked me up.
Question: The night after the announcement you posted something very personal about football and family and having perspective. What inspired you to write that?
Answer: (It came to me) while I was working out. I'll be honest with you. I never really actually intended to put it out on social media or do anything. I just needed to get it out of my brain and put it on paper.
My director of football operations, Tim Kovak, saw it and he was like, "Coach, that's pretty good. You might want to put this out. I think a lot of people will respond well to it."
Question: What was it like for you to talk to your players and tell them their season was over?
Answer: It was over Zoom, because of the restrictions we're in. The Governor put the restrictions on the Hampton Roads area where we couldn't have gatherings of over 50 people, so I had to do it over Zoom.
I told them in the first 10 seconds of the call what was happening, then the next thing I did is apologize for having to do it on Zoom.
Then I went through a checklist of things I wanted to talk about, and one of the things I did talk to them about is to make sure to have some perspective, to make sure that we understand that while this is tough for all of us, there are people losing their jobs, people who have lost loved ones, people have some serious health problems from this deal.
The guys responded to that and they were unbelievably mature and it made me so excited for the direction our program's going.
Question: Many players across the country have spoken about wanting to play because they feel they are in a safer environment around the football operations. Will your players stay or go home?
Answer: I let them go home if they wanted to, but I let him stay if they wanted to too.
Now we'd be giving them meals because it'd be preseason camp so we kept doing that for the guys that are here. But once school starts, they're coming back and we're still going to have that structure.
I sat down with our strength coach today. We have a very good plan on what our structure is going to be like and those sorts of things. I feel good -our guys are still going to have structure. We're not going to, I refuse to let them just, dangle in the wind.
They signed up for me to develop them for the next four to five years as a player and as a person.
Question: From a head coach point of view, what is going to be the biggest hurdle for those schools and programs that are trying to play.
Answer: Obviously the contact tracing issue is part of it. You may only have two guys or three guys who test positive, but add the contact tracing and all of a sudden you've got 13 guys out.
That's not counting the guys who are hurt in a regular football environment. You're still are going to have injuries and I think that's one of the things: how many guys are even available, you know?
I realized that it was going to be very difficult when I was sitting on a call with other football coaches and we spent 17 minutes discussing on how to most safely do a coin toss.
I thought to myself: “This is going to be hard. This is going to be difficult.”
I hope everybody plays because mainly, selfishly, I love college football. I want to see guys play. I want to see them go out there but it's going to take a Herculean effort by all of them to do that. Players, administrators, coaches, everybody. Now they get together and they do it. They can get it done, but it is going to be a challenge.
Question: Do you think the idea of a spring football season could work?
Answer: We're going to have to think of all of the different ramifications that come with it. From early enrollees from high school to seniors, to graduation requirements, everything is going to have to be thought of, and we have some time, so let's make sure we get it right.
If we do decide to do that, we don't need to make a decision within the next week. We've got some time, so let's make sure to be thorough.
Question: Since December, you’ve become a first-time head coach, moved your whole family to a new state and took over a football program during a pandemic. Now your first season has been cancelled. What have the past 8 months been like for you and your family?
Answer: You know what? I told a story last night on the radio and I almost started crying.
My wife told my boys that we weren't going to play and that was a big deal because my boys love college football. I mean, they love it. They love going to the games. They love watching games. They absolutely love it. They love watching the highlights, they know everything. So she told them and they were pretty good about it. They kinda knew, you know, they're pretty savvy.
I came home and I saw my oldest and we sat down and he wanted to play NBA 2K against me.
He just looked at me and he goes, “Hey Dad, you doing OK?”
I was like, “Wow”. Just the fact that he was so compassionate with me, my family has been great the whole time.
I've been blessed with that and quite frankly, blessed with a great staff and a great family. This is still a great opportunity for me. It's just gonna be a different timeframe so it's a lot of problem solving that’s made the job exciting - challenging, but exciting - and so we'll continue to just meet those challenges.