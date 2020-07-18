Do you remember this time last week, when the biggest sports news around the Washington football team was that they were dropping the name “Redskins”?
That feels like it was a month ago after the Washington Post story this week that featured 15 women discussing their experiences of sexual harassment and verbal abuse within the organization.
Sadly, after reading the article, I didn’t find myself shocked.
Appalled? Yes.
But not shocked, because the idea of an employee of the Washington football team in a toxic environment under Dan Snyder’s ownership isn’t exactly a mind-blowing revelation.
If you need any proof, just look at the past 21 years, and how this team has run through nine coaches, countless front office members, and even more quarterbacks.
While only one allegation in the story names Snyder directly (that he belittled a former male cheerleader and made him do cartwheels), he is responsible for this culture that’s been created. Whether that be through edict or ignorance, he is the owner, and has been for over two decades. The only consistent isn’t winning, rather constant losing and repeated embarrassment on and off the field.
But this is a new level. These women aren’t just part of another Redskins “embarrassment," they are human beings who were berated, verbally abused, and sexually harassed while trying to do their job.
Even more pathetic, when they couldn’t, they had nowhere to turn.
“There’s no HR,” said one former female employee in the Post story. “And there was never a reporting process, nor was one explained to new employees about how you should report something.”
According to the Washington Post report, the team’s human resources staff included one full-time staffer who held other administrative duties.
This is a man who once gave $55 million to a 32-year-old Deion Sanders, and he couldn’t staff a full HR department?
According to the Post’s findings, the only resource new female hires seemed to have were other women in the organization telling them who to watch out for, whose behavior to be aware of, and to avoid a notorious staircase near the entrance to team headquarters where someone at the bottom could look up a woman’s skirt or dress.
Friday Snyder released a statement stating, in part: "The behavior described in yesterday’s Washington Post article has no place in our franchise or society." He said the team has hired lawyer Beth Wilkinson to do a "full, unbiased investigation and make any and all requisite recommendations."
The NFL also issued a statement condemning what took place in Washington and promising action at the conclusion of the investigation.
Hold on! You expect the club to pledge to give its full cooperation, and then you’ll meet with the lawyers afterwards to discuss the findings.
Roger Goodell - ever hear the line, "Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me?"
Snyder’s organization has made this public relations play before, when in May 2018 a New York Times piece included unsavory accusations by former Redskins cheerleaders of how they were “pimped out” on a 2013 photo shoot/sponsor trip to Costa Rica.
Then-team president Bruce Allen said in a statement the organization was “very concerned” by the accusations and “we are immediately looking into this situation and want to express how serious we take these allegations,” Allen also said, “I can promise that once we have completed looking into this matter, if it is revealed that any of our employees acted inappropriately, those employees will face significant repercussions.“
That was 2018, and yet here we are again still talking about a toxic culture and another incident that includes women of this organization.
An internal investigation alone will not suffice this time.
Yes, the team has brought in Wilkinson, an incredibly accomplished attorney. However, she is still one that was hired by the team, where Snyder is the client.
When the Dallas Mavericks faced similar allegations in 2018, owner Mark Cuban notified the NBA and an independent investigation was launched with oversight from the league office.
Where is the oversight from the NFL?
In 2018, Goodell hired former US Attorney and chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Mary Jo White to head up the investigation into former Carolina Panthers owners Jerry Richardson for his workplace conduct violations.
This is the same league that hired ex-FBI director Robert Mueller to conduct an investigation into the league’s controversial handling of the Ray Rice domestic violence.
I mean, come on, they hired New Jersey attorney Ted Wells to investigate Tom Brady and deflated footballs, yet somehow Snyder’s football operations has two major claims by groups of female employees and the NFL is content with his organization running the operation?
Sure, Goodell works for the owners, who will not attempt to bounce a fellow peer for fear of what skeletons could be found in their own organizations' closets.
But Goodell is also the commissioner who once said after the New Orleans Saints “Bountygate” scandal that, “ignorance is not an excuse.”
Snyder’s ignorance of his team’s workplace culture can no longer be an excuse.
The NFL and Goodell must step in with an investigation of their own for the simple reason that you can’t trust Snyder to get this right; because in over 21 years of his ownership, this organization hasn’t yet shown that it’s gotten anything truly right.
