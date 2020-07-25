Ever go in search of one thing and find something else?
Maybe you’re trying to track down your car keys and while looking through the clothes you wore yesterday you come across a pair of pants you forget you had.
Then, upon sticking your hand in the pocket, you find a $20 bill.
Of course, nobody seems to carry cash around anymore, so those pants may have been in there for a long time, but the moral of the story is sometimes when we go looking for something, we can find something else positive along the way.
The same might be said as commissioners, players, and others look to return to the playing field in 2020.
It’s clear there are enough hurdles and problems caused by this pandemic for sports, but what if we found some diamonds along the way while digging in this rough?
For example, it’s unfortunate that the University of Richmond and William & Mary, among other FCS programs, will not play football this fall. But could their postponement to the spring actually lead them to a bigger platform?
Bruce Feldman of The Athletic first addressed this in a column last week, posing the question: What if the FCS moved to the spring permanently?
“I wouldn’t totally write it off and say it’s something I wouldn’t support. I’m certainly interested in looking at it (and) determining the dynamics behind it,” said James Madison Athletic Director Jeff Bourne on my radio show this week. “I think in order to keep the sport at the level at we want it to be and to glean the type of attendance, that’s what we’d really have to evaluate. I‘ve obviously been around this a long time and I’m a traditionalist – I love football in the fall and the winter but, again, in our jobs today I think we have to be very open minded.”
The idea might sound blasphemous to some. Yet, it could open up television windows to the FCS that are closed by the FBS in the fall. ESPN has deals with the ACC and SEC. Fox airs the Big 10 and Pac 12. Even CBS Sports is airing Conference USA or another Group of 5 while NBC has Notre Dame.
Sure, most of these fans can seek out their schools on streaming devices, but what about increasing exposure to a quality product. Imagine it’s late February, once the Super Bowl has been played, and starving football fans are searching the channels. Sure there would be college basketball on, but what if ESPNU was airing North Dakota State or CBS Sports had William & Mary vs Towson.
One major issue would be the timing of the NFL Draft, but as Feldman pointed out: What if a deal could be struck with the NFL to move the draft back two weeks in exchange for games to fill the programming time, such as the NFL Network’s “FCS Game of the Week”; perhaps the Dukes and Spiders live for the nation to see on cable television.
Agree or disagree with the idea, let’s just hope those FCS schools who were postponed this fall get on the field in spring to give us a litmus test for the idea in 2021.
MLB is using their 60-game sprint to test out a few possibilities, including the universal designated hitter, a lead off runner to start extra innings and just this week agreeing to an expanded playoff field of 16 teams.
While it’s unclear if the extra inning rule will be permanent, it’s hard to imagine that once the toothpaste is out of the tube with a DH and 16 playoff teams, MLB would revert back to the previous formats.
Count me in for whatever MLB is trying this year. Give me creativity, give me new ideas, and most importantly, let’s hope for health for all around the game. However, it’s hard to get on board with the idea that when there’s a 162 game schedule again, a 16-playoff team format will be good for the regular season. Even with an expanded postseason this year, the allure of a 60-game season is the urgency in that every game counts.
However, in a sport where attendance has continually decreased over 12 years and the average age of a television viewer increases, MLB looks to be trading postseason hope to more fan bases in the hopes of drawing more eyeballs to the television and fans in the stands.
Maybe after all of this, certain elements will be more catered to the fan?
Could we see more affordable tickets or, at least, cheaper concession items?
Perhaps the NHL realizes a 6 p.m. Stanley Cup playoff puck drop draws more eyeballs to the sport or the NBA realizes that an occasional later afternoon playoff should be scheduled in?
Possibly the absence of a central leader and lack of unity among Power 5 conferences might finally make college football realize the necessity for a commissioner of the sport?
OK. Well, I wouldn’t get your hopes to high for that one.
But the truth is: it’s 2020. It’s time to open our minds because some things in sports may never be the same and in some instances that might not be all that bad.
